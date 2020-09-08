Funding available for Veteran’s Health Week events

JUST in time for Veterans’ Health Week, funding is now available for ex-service organisations and other local community groups who wish to host an event.

The funding has been made available for the week-long event, held from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, November 1, to encourage veterans and their families to stay connected.

The theme for the 2020 VHW is “social connection”.

Local community and ex-service organisations are able to apply for $720 in funding to support their local veteran community with a creative social activity, within their local restrictions.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the funding would help veterans to stay socially connected with their community through innovative event ideas such as meditation or yoga sessions, local catch-ups and creative workshops, all in-person or virtually.

“I encourage local organisations to apply and host a Veterans’ Health Week event so that we can keep our community spirits high while we face the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester said the global coronavirus pandemic had made it difficult for many people to physically see each other, and finding ways to socially connect with one another was now more important than ever, particularly for the ex-service community.

“Social connection is one of the most important aspects for your mental health and wellbeing, and as part of Veterans’ Health Week this year we are encouraging those in the ex-service community to remain socially connected, with family, friends and local community,” Mr Chester said.

“This year we invite our local organisations to come up with more innovative ideas for hosting events, to get creative and create new opportunities to connect, either in person where possible or virtually over the phone or internet.”

For more information on Veterans’ Health Week and the funding available, visit the Veterans’ Health Week page on the DVA website.

You can also call 1800 VETERAN (1800 838 372) or email vhw@dva.gov.au.

Applications for funding close October 9 2020.

Applicants must be aware of local state or territory coronavirus restrictions that are in place and ensure their event is following all coronavirus guidelines.