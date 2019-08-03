FUNDING: 13 grants open for application for Gladstone groups

FUNDS: Several grants are currently open for application in Gladstone.

FUNDS: Several grants are currently open for application in Gladstone. Cade Mooney

MANY community clubs and organisations rely on grants to help fund their organisations, but the application processes can often be complicated.

State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher's office will be hosting a grant writing workshop next Thursday at CQU's , Leo Zussino Building, CQU Gladstone Marina Campus.

The event will teach participants how how to write a successful grant application and collect information about grants that are available to help your club or organisation grow.

The three hour session will include a grant writing workshop and a Q&A session, grant information stalls from a range of providers and light refreshments will be provided.

This is a free event however registration is essential. Visit eventbrite.com.au/e/2019-grant-writing-workshop-tickets-66140045657

Below are just some of the grants currently open for application:

Gladstone Regional Council Grants

Sport & Recreation Operations

Sport & Recreation Operations funding is to provide support for the operation of the region's sporting organisations and active recreation groups (e.g., equipment purchases, training and education, participation initiatives, programs that contribute to health and vitality, and planning).

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $1,200 (ex GST).

Performing Arts

Performing Arts funding is to provide funding assistance to community organisations that coordinate events that enhance and showcase the local performing arts sector.

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $2,500 (ex GST).

Historical & Heritage Museums

The Historical and Heritage Museums funding is to support community organisations that are custodians of historical/heritage collections and/or museums for public benefit.

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $5,000 (ex GST).

Charity Waste Tipping Waiver

The Charity Waste Tipping Waiver funding is to relieve charitable organisations that accept pre-loved household belongings from the burden of having to process and dispose of general waste deposited at their facilities.

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $1,000 (ex GST) credit.

Community Hall Subsidy

The Community Hall Subsidy funding is to assist with ongoing maintenance of community halls in the Gladstone Regional Council area.

The Community Hall Subsidy objective is to provide fee relief for those organisations responsible for paying Council rates and insurance for the community hall, and to assist with ongoing maintenance.

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $1,500 (ex GST).

Applications close on August 31 for all of the above.

Visit https://www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/homepage/181/connected-communities-fund

State Government Entrepreneur grants and the Business Growth Fund

Applications are now open for two small and medium business grants to support more local Queensland companies to grow and create more jobs.

Small Business Artisan Producers

Closing August 22

Small Business Entrepreneur

Closing August 30

Business Growth Fund

Assessment date September 16

Business Growth Fund

Assessment date 17 February 2020

Visit https://www.business.qld.gov.au/starting-business/advice-support/grants/entrepreneur-grants

https://www.business.qld.gov.au/starting-business/advice-support/grants/growth-fund

Fairplay vouchers

Parents, carers or guardians can apply for a voucher valued up to $150 for their child, which can be used towards membership, registration or participation fees with registered activity providers.

Applications Close October 1

Visit https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay/apply

Gladstone Area Water Board Community Sponsorship

GAWB's General Sponsorship Program aims to provide funding from an established budget to individuals and/or community groups in support of local communities, events and initiatives.

There is no limit to the funding requested and applications are open all year round.

GAWB's Environmental Micro Grants aim to provide funding for environmentally focussed projects, programs and activities.

As a micro grant, funding per application is capped at $1,500 (ex GST) to ensure support to the greatest number of programs and organisations.

Visit https://www.gawb.qld.gov.au/community-sponsorship

Local Schools Community Fund

All schools in Flynn are eligible to apply for funding ranging in value from $1,000 to $20,000 with the money going towards a school project.

Applications close on September 30.

Schools can lodge one application for each of their campuses and use SchoolsHUB - https://schools.education.gov.au/ to apply.