Debate continues over mine in Qld's food bowl

FLASHBACK: Susan Benedik, Noel Bartley, Vicky Perrin, Penny Taylor and Sue Berry of Lock the Gate Alliance take action in Bundaberg in

A CAMPAIGN has received community support in a bid to protect the region's environment.

Bundaberg Protectors Group started the GoFundMe campaign seeking financial contributions, to fund billboards that contest building a coal mine in the region.

In just over a week, the campaign has almost raised $2000.

Organiser Penny Taylor said the success of the campaign so far was testament to Bundaberg's community spirit.

"Locals here totally oppose plans for a destructive coal mine in our backyard," Ms Taylor said.

"They know that if this mine goes ahead, it would wreck one of the most productive food bowls in the nation, and have a disastrous impact on the Kolan River, a nursery for the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"It would also have a negative impact on our lifestyle, and ruin Bundaberg's reputation as a clean, healthy place to live."

Ms Taylor said the billboards would be placed in visible areas to raise awareness and to demonstrate the number of residents opposed by the idea of a coal mine.

"The fact Fox Resources has been able to apply to mine such a sensitive and important area is an example of how the Palaszczuk Government is failing to protect prime agricultural land and sensitive ecosystems," she said.

"The regional planning act must be amended to fully protect high quality farmland from invasive coal and gas mining."

Minister for natural resources, mines and energy Dr Anthony Lynham said a mineral development licence does not allow any activity that could affect farming or the local aquifers.

"The current application, if granted allows studies, surveys and other exploration activities - not mining," Dr Lynham said.

"In fact, I am concerned that highly inaccurate claims are being made that may cause unnecessary concern within the local community.

"Thanks to Labor, Queensland's mining and environmental laws ensure any resources project has to stack up environmentally and in the interests of the public.

"Queensland now has some of the most transparent and rigorous assessment processes for mining projects in the world."

The news comes after Fox Resources submitted an application for a mining development licence, to the Queensland Government late last year.

Dr Lynham will respond to a petition before the Parliament today, assuring signatories that an application for a mineral development licence did not provide any rights to mine.