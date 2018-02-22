Fun way to enjoy Harbour Festival

Gladstone Harbour Festival going off with a bang again this year

IF you've enjoyed Gladstone's iconic Harbour Festival in the past, then why experience the fun of going to it as a volunteer this year?

President Raymond Lewis believes volunteering has mutual benefits for volunteers and the festival.

"Volunteering at this great festival will give you a chance to meet new people, use your skills and develop new ones," he said.

To find out what roles are available the committee will be holding an information session at the Gladstone Library meeting room on Wednesday 14 March from 5:30pm - 6:30pm.

Interested people can come along and have a chat with the Festival committee members about the various roles available.

For more information about the volunteering at the Gladstone Harbour Festival visit Gladstone Festival and Events website: http://gladstonefestival.com/volunteer