Fun technology inspires fitness at festival

HOLIDAY FUN: Indoor rock climbing is a popular activity at Tannum Fitness Centre. Christopher Chan GLA150113CLIM
Caroline Tung
THERE aren't many recreational spaces in Queensland with a Sportwall, but children in Gladstone can try their hand at one these holidays.

The Tannum Fitness Centre has participated in SUNFest since the festival began.

This year's sessions include rock climbing, abseiling and Sportwall activities.

The XerPRO Sportwall PT model has 21 lights across three active panels.

It has more than 150 different sport, fitness games, and drills, using the reaction and interactive light and noise flashing unit.

Centre owner Trish Etherton said the Sportwall was something different for the business, and it had been well received by the community.

 

"Most people who have had a go at the Sportwall love it," she said.

"There weren't too many of them within Queensland, and we always try to do something different with our facility."

Other activities offered during the summer holidays include indoor rock climbing, mini golf, treadmills, cross training, racquet ball and squash.

Get fit and have fun during SUNFest at Tannum Fitness Centre, 34 Creek Rd, Tannum Sands, on Tuesday, January 16, from 9.30am-12.30pm.

SUNFest is a Gladstone Regional Council initiative that began in 1998 with the support of Gladstone businesses and industry.

Now in its 20th year, it is a much anticipated annual event.

Topics:  family entertainment fitness centre sunfest 2018 tannum sands

Gladstone Observer
