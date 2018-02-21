Fun run club gets a boost from state government

GLADSTONE Road Runners are gearing up for another year and they've had a boost to help them on their way.

Charmaine Thompson, club president, said she was excited to find out the club had been awarded funding to the tune of $5978 from Queensland's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Charmaine said the funds will be used to replace the club's old portable shades with two or three quality marquees.

"The marquees are bigger and better quality than general camping (gear), hopefully they'll last a bit longer," she said.

Charmaine said the club would soon be placing the order for the marquees, and they'd be asking for them to have the club's logo printed on them.

She has been president of the club for "a long time" and a member for about 30 years and is hoping to get more people involved in GRR.

Charmaine encouraged people to get in touch with the club if they were interested in running the Gladstone Harbour Festival fun run at the end of March.

If runners register with GRR they will go in the draw to win two night's accommodation at Lagoons 1770 Spa and Resort.

The club will also this year, be looking to hold a fun run at Tannum Sands along Turtle Way, but details have yet to be confirmed.

Charmaine said all were welcome to join GRR on their weekly Thursday night runs at the duck ponds opposite the Western Suburbs Pool.

"All abilities are welcome, we have a lot of families that run together, we like to promote it as a family club," she said.