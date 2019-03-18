'Fun-filled evening': Trivia to raise funds for foster kids

GIVE MORE: Money raised through the trivia event will go towards the costs of recruiting, screening and training volunteers who are matched with foster children.

GLADSTONE residents can now use their general knowledge skills to support children in the foster care system.

This year's Battle of the Brains trivia event run by The Pyjama Foundation will be "an educational yet fun-filled evening”.

Gladstone coordinator Andrea Patrick said she believed in the power of close-knit communities coming together to support children in the foster care system.

"I believe that given the right opportunities anybody can flourish and thrive,” Ms Patrick said.

"I'm excited to meet many of the fabulous members of our community on the night they so selflessly give their time to assist others.”

She said The Pyjama Foundation currently supported children in the Gladstone region and hoped to expand its reach this year.

Money raised through the event will go towards the costs of recruiting, screening and training Pyjama Angels, community volunteers who are matched with foster children.

The trivia event will be held on March 29 at the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club from 6pm.

To purchase a ticket visit thepyjamafoundation.com/trivianight/.