Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IPAD WINNERS: Betta Home Living's Hayley Jordison with winner Alicia Frost and Trinity College deputy principal Kelly Dernehl.
IPAD WINNERS: Betta Home Living's Hayley Jordison with winner Alicia Frost and Trinity College deputy principal Kelly Dernehl. Mark Zita GLA160519TRINITY
News

'Fun evening': Trinity College opens doors to community

Mark Zita
by
18th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY members were welcomed with open arms at last Wednesday's showcase exhibition at Trinity College.

Deputy principal Kelly Dernehl said the evening allowed community members, not just parents of children attending the school, to find out about the facilities and activities available.

"It's an opportunity for Trinity to showcase things that are happening here at the college,” Ms Dernehl said.

"(The event allows people to) see how we do things here.”

Community members were allowed to inspect and explore the layout of the primary school classrooms, chat with teachers and attend kindy and Prep information sessions.

Secondary school subjects were in the spotlight with business, chemistry and visual arts exhibits on show.

"We also have a lot of the extra-curricular clubs showcased as well, such as unicycling, aerospace engineering, robotics and our French cafe,” Ms Dernehl said.

School dance groups, instrumental ensembles, music and chapel bands were on hand to provide entertainment throughout the night.

"It's a really fun evening where kids can try a heap of different things and they get to meet and interact with the Trinity staff,” Ms Dernehl said.

One lucky person was even awarded an iPad.

Attendee Alicia Frost won the device after exploring all exhibits and showed proof via a completed 'passport'.

Ms Dernehl said the program encouraged attendees to fully explore what the College had to offer.

"People needed to visit six different displays or classrooms and get their passport stamped once they had a conversation with one of the staff members,” she said.

The iPad was kindly donated to the school by Brent Jordison from Betta Home Living.

"(Mr Jordison) works really well with us with all of our Apple technology needs across the college,” Ms Dernehl said.

For more information about the school, contact Trinity College on 48390500.

education gladstone region trinity college gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

    News Residents have their say on how they made up their minds.

    • 18th May 2019 7:00 AM
    Work on new precinct in Gladstone West up for tender

    premium_icon Work on new precinct in Gladstone West up for tender

    Council News Stage one of the community services hub is ready to begin

    Big dreams for little Bororen cafe

    premium_icon Big dreams for little Bororen cafe

    Business Big Giraffe Cafe owner talks about shopping local

    Gladstone in Scott Morrison's final stops

    premium_icon Gladstone in Scott Morrison's final stops

    Politics Prime Minister joins Ken O'Dowd on the eve of the election