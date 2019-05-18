'Fun evening': Trinity College opens doors to community

COMMUNITY members were welcomed with open arms at last Wednesday's showcase exhibition at Trinity College.

Deputy principal Kelly Dernehl said the evening allowed community members, not just parents of children attending the school, to find out about the facilities and activities available.

"It's an opportunity for Trinity to showcase things that are happening here at the college,” Ms Dernehl said.

"(The event allows people to) see how we do things here.”

Community members were allowed to inspect and explore the layout of the primary school classrooms, chat with teachers and attend kindy and Prep information sessions.

Secondary school subjects were in the spotlight with business, chemistry and visual arts exhibits on show.

"We also have a lot of the extra-curricular clubs showcased as well, such as unicycling, aerospace engineering, robotics and our French cafe,” Ms Dernehl said.

School dance groups, instrumental ensembles, music and chapel bands were on hand to provide entertainment throughout the night.

"It's a really fun evening where kids can try a heap of different things and they get to meet and interact with the Trinity staff,” Ms Dernehl said.

One lucky person was even awarded an iPad.

Attendee Alicia Frost won the device after exploring all exhibits and showed proof via a completed 'passport'.

Ms Dernehl said the program encouraged attendees to fully explore what the College had to offer.

"People needed to visit six different displays or classrooms and get their passport stamped once they had a conversation with one of the staff members,” she said.

The iPad was kindly donated to the school by Brent Jordison from Betta Home Living.

"(Mr Jordison) works really well with us with all of our Apple technology needs across the college,” Ms Dernehl said.

For more information about the school, contact Trinity College on 48390500.