'Full transparency': State put on notice over GPC

THE Queensland Government has been urged to operate Gladstone Ports Corporation with "full transparency" following recent controversies including the sacking of its chief executive Peter O'Sullivan.

During Federal Parliament this week Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd raised concerns about how the state-owned port, the largest multi-commodity port in Queensland, is operated.

He pointed to the sacking of Mr O'Sullivan on May 20, which followed an investigation into his handling of a staff disciplinary matter and the standing down of chairman Leo Zussino in August 2018.

"Port handling fees are the dearest in Queensland... as exports grow, it is vital that the state government start operating the port with full transparency," Mr O'Dowd said.

Queensland minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said where serious allegations of conduct have been raised, the government has referred matters to the appropriate bodies.

Mr Bailey said he referred the suspension of the contractor who asked Bill Shorten a question about tax, to Queensland Treasury which has since been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission for investigation.

"Those matters are still under investigation, and it would be inappropriate for government to comment until those investigations are finalised," he said. Mr Bailey said he has "made it clear" to the GPC board that its focus should be on growing trade, supporting local jobs and the economy.

The board is recruiting a new CEO, while Craig Walker continues as acting CEO.

Mr Walker yesterday said in a statement the company remained focused on growing jobs, trade and the region's prosperity.

Meanwhile Deputy Premier Jackie Trad recently said in Queensland Parliament that Mr O'Sullivan's payout would be made public in GPC's 2018-19 annual report and statement of corporate intent.