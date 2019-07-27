Menu
Gladstone's Jacob Downey
Gladstone's Jacob Downey Matt Taylor GLA270719ROAR
Soccer

FULL-TIME WRAP: Gladstone Select Team v Brisbane Roar

NICK KOSSATCH
27th Jul 2019 4:40 PM
SOCCER: Brisbane Roar continued their unbeaten pre-season campaign with a 11-0 walloping against Gladstone Team Select at Marley Brown Oval.

It's the third successive cleansheet the Roar have done to their pre-season opponents,

James O'Shea finished with four goals while Bradden Inman scored twice.

Roy O'Donovan, Inman, Macauley Gillespie, O'Shea and George Mells have all scored goals against a gallant Gladstone in the first 45-minutes.

O'Shea struck a second time to give Roar a 6-0 half-time lead.

Inman struck first blood in the second half for his second goal.

That's despite some spectacular saves by Gladstone goal-keeper Billy Hunter which included a reflex left-side save 20-minutes into the second half.

Hunter dived across to stop a James O'Shea strike and then another against Inman earlier in the match.

Gladstone's Luke Kenny looked the goods and Luke Larsen showed dash.

The Roar's quick possession game was a feature in the first half in a game that was played in Brisbane's attacking half.

Kenny produced a great steal against O'Donovan just prior to half-time and Luke Jones did some good things in defence.

Roar's Stefan Mauk was prominent as was Inman, O'Shea and Jordan Courtney-Perkins and Mauk added his name to the score sheet to put the icecream on the Roar cake.

Dauntae Mariner made it goal number 11, but without the efforts of Hunter, the score would have been closer to 20-0.

MORE LATER

brisbane roar football central qld football queensland soccer australia
