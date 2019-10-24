Full steam ahead with packed calendar of visits

Residents will soon become accustomed to a weekly addition to the Auckland Point skyline when cruise ship Explorer Dream arrives tomorrow.

Gladstone will act almost as a second home for the German-made ship, as she’s set to visit the Port City seven times between now and her final 2019 visit on December 4.

The 268m cruise ship is the first visit to the region from a Genting Cruise Lines Dream Cruises vessel.

The ship will be docked in Gladstone from 7am-4pm, bringing more than 800 passengers for its relocation cruise to Sydney, where it will be based for the following six cruises which include Gladstone in their itinerary.

The ship is currently en route from Darwin to Sydney, with Gladstone being the third stop.

Originally launched in December 1998 as SuperStar Virgo, the ship has spent the majority of its working life in Asia.

The Explorer Dream docked in Darwin. Picture: Gary Shipway

GAPDL tourism manager Dominique Gleixner said the nature of a relocation cruise meant less passengers would arrive than the ship’s capacity.

“They are transferring the ship from overseas and then basing it in Sydney,” Ms Gleixner said.

“For this one it’s about 800 due to it transferring from international waters.”

The ship can carry up to 1856 passengers and is expected to on subsequent visits.

A civic welcome ceremony will be held at East Shores at midday featuring key representatives from the Gladstone community who will welcome Captain Christian Aalbers to the region.

Tannum Sands Primary School choir and Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band pipers will provide entertainment.

The Feast on East Markets will be held at the East Shores Precinct from 7am-4pm, showcasing about 70 stalls.

The ship will visit again next Wednesday and will have subsequent visits on November 6, November 13, November 20, November 27 and December 4.

Holland America cruise ship MS Maasdam will arrive on Tuesday, November 19.