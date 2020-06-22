Full steam ahead: Party boat coming to Gladstone

Gladstone Party Boats owner Ronald Murphy says his business should be popular once it hits the water within six weeks.

A PARTY boat skipper says it will be heaven on the high seas once his business is full steam ahead in Gladstone.

Ronald Murphy, 75, said his 7.5-metre vessel will service Gladstone for generations once it hits the water within six weeks.

"I purchased it from Bundaberg about a month ago and am now in the process of servicing it and building bumper boats to accompany it," Mr Murphy said.

"The inspiration behind starting a party boat business for the Gladstone region was its lack of one.

"I come from a boating background, having worked around them my whole life, and have always thought a party boat would be something new and good for the area."

Mr Murphy said the party boat, which can carry 12 passengers plus crew, beats a barge party because it is more personal.

Once the boat is operational Mr Murphy believes it has the potential to cater for different audiences.

"I know sunset tours of the Gladstone Harbour and beyond is a concept which has been highly recommended," he said.

"Another big one is crab fishing tours, which we will hold in conjunction with the cruise ships once they start back up again, to give tourists first-hand experience."

"Bumper boats will also be another feature the whole family can enjoy; they are easy to manoeuvre and add another element to any occasion."

Mr Murphy said as he has gotten older in life, family has become very important to him.

"A family party boat is a wonderful way to get 12 people together and celebrating everything from birthdays to hen's and buck's parties or reunions," he said.

Mr Murphy said the best sightseeing spots on his boat are Auckland Creek, the marina and anywhere that industry lights shine.

"There are so many things which can be conducted with 12 people, what have people got to lose?" he said.

Gladstone Party Boats is now taking approvals for future trips, which can be booked by calling 0413 148 554.