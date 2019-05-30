'Full steam ahead': Calliope High School starts to take form

ON TRACK: Construction of the new Calliope State High School is well under way.

ON TRACK: Construction of the new Calliope State High School is well under way. William Debois

THE $66 million Calliope High School is starting to take form as construction ramps up.

The first floor slab of the administration building and junior learning building are complete and structural steel is being installed.

The electricity and water services have been installed for the junior general learning building, science centre, resource centre, multi-purpose hall, hospitality building and applied technology building.

The school is expected to open to 200 year 7 and 8 students next year and an additional 240 students by 2022.

Concept designs of the new Calliope State High School. Contributed

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, the chairman of the local committee reference group, said construction was on track to be delivered as promised.

"The project is coming out of the ground and is full steam ahead,” Mr Butcher said.

"They'll be looking to get a principal in the next couple of months.”

Following the appointment of a principal a P&C committee will be put together who will be responsible for the colours and designs of the school uniform.

Mr Butcher said the priority of the school was the administration building to ensure smooth operation in the first year.

"It's so no matter what is happening with the rest of the school the principal can get set up early,” he said.

"Everything should be in place and complete by the start of the school term so it's all done by the end of 2019.”

The library and classrooms for the year 7s and 8s were also priorities for the new school.

Mr Butcher said the school was essential due to the increasing number of residents in Calliope over recent years.

"We're seeing 600 kids a day travelling from Calliope to Gladstone High School on a highway where cars travel at 100km an hour,” he said.

"We want to make sure kids go to school in their own community.”

Mr Butcher said the school, on Don Cameron Dr, would create new job opportunities for current and graduating teachers.

"A lot of people said when I announced the school that 'it's a pie in the sky' and 'I'll believe when I see it',” he said.

"The people of Calliope have certainly seen it now.”