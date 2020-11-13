Full stadiums, wedding capacity doubles as restrictions ease

Queensland will ease a number of restrictions from next Tuesday, including increasing the number of people allowed at gatherings.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today that from 4pm, November 17, indoor premises will be allowed to have one patron for every 2sqm.

Up to 200 people will now be allowed to attend weddings and funerals, and open air stadiums will increase seating capacity from 75 per cent to 100 per cent.

The eased stadiums restrictions will mean even more fans will now be allowed to attend Wednesday's State of Origin.

Outdoor dancing at music festivals will be allowed to resume and every guest at weddings will now be allowed to hit the dance floor.

Gathering caps at homes and public spaces will increase from 40 to 50 people right across Queensland.

Seated, ticketed events, such as cinemas, indoor sport and live music concerts, will also be allowed to have up to 100 per cent capacity.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the eased restrictions was great news for jobs.

She conceded that easing restrictions would increase the risk, as she urged businesses to proactively make sure patrons were checking in.

"Don't sit down until you have checked in," Ms D'Ath said.

"A great step forward for Queensland, for our economy."

The eased restrictions come after Queensland experienced 60 days without a locally acquired case.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has urged people to wear masks at events at 100 per cent capacity.

She suggested they could take it off while seated, but could consider wearing it when getting up for food or going to the toilet.

