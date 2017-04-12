Full sails ahead for Brisbane to Gladstone favourite

FAVOURITE: Black Jack at the start of the 2016 Sydney to Hobart. It is chasing three wins in a row of both Line Honours and Overall in the Brisbane to Gladstone event.

SAILING: Fifty-eight years of racing history could be broken come Saturday morning in the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

The Black Jack Yachting crew will attempt to achieve the historic title of being the only yacht to achieve the trifecta of winning three years in a row in both line honours and overall.

Not since Solo last won the double in 1958-59 has a yacht won in consecutive years, with that record in danger of being broken at the weekend.

Five-time Brisbane to Gladstone line honours skipper Mark Bradford is back at the helm for this year's record-breaking attempt.

While a third-straight success in the iconic bluewater race would be graciously accepted, Bradford says its not all about winning.

"Having milestones like that is the only way you can measure success," Bradford said.

"The race record would be the great achievement for us."

However, breaking the race record of 20 hours, 24 minutes and 50 seconds set by Skandia in 2004 could be out of the question with lighter than expected winds forecast.

With yachts looking less likely to rely on brute power and speed garnered from the wind, Bradford says the race will take on a very tactical approach.

"At 15-20 knots it's not going to be a slow race but outside record time," he said.

"The Brisbane to Gladstone is traditionally a downwind race... you get winds blowing from the south east and if you're offshore you'll get the wind first.

"But the current runs closer to the shore so you have to weigh up wind verses current.

"It's a big part of the decision making."

Black Jack will have an extra ace in the hole this year with the addition of internationally acclaimed yachtsman and navigator, Tom Addis.

Bradford said Addis would oversee the tactics and strategy of the 70-foot yacht as it makes its way up the east coast of Queensland.

"One big change we have made for this year is bringing Tom onboard as our navigator and he will remain within the Black Jack team going forward, which is very exciting for us in bringing more depth to the back end of the boat," he said.

Addis brings over 15 years of bluewater professional sailing experience to the Black Jack table.

The 69th Brisbane to Gladstone will start at 11am on Good Friday and in a race first, will be live streamed over the Brisbane to Gladstone website with coverage beginning at 10am.

There will be 40 yachts in this year's fleet.

The winner is expected to arrive at Gladstone Harbour any time after 7am Saturday morning.