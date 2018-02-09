FULL RESPONSE: Corporate Accountants explains name change

When Corporate Accountants originally came to Gladstone in early 2013 our focus as a company was on business. Business returns, business coaching and business advice.

However due to the Bechtel saga we then dedicated our time 100% to righting the wrongs of the ATO and fighting for our clients.

Our clients have and always will be our main priority. It seems to be forgotten that out of 1380 tax agents who had clients audited who worked for Bechtel in that time; Corporate Accountants Gladstone Pty Ltd was the only firm that stood up and fought for the people. In return, Corporate Accountants Gladstone Pty Ltd received the bulk of the blame for these audits.

As of February 1, 2018, Corporate Accountants Gladstone Pty Ltd changed its name to Pinnacle Accounting and Business Advisory Pty Ltd. We are excited to move our focus back to our business clients, incorporating our individual clients with great service and professional tax work. All current clients and work in progress will continue by Pinnacle Accounting and Business Advisory Pty Ltd with no immediate changes to services, support staff or prices.

At this stage Bob Lamont is still active with Pinnacle Accounting and Business Advisory Pty Ltd; however, he will transition into a consultant role in the near future.

Pinnacle Accounting and Business Advisory Pty Ltd has in no way indicated it is associated with Pinnacle Accounting and Business Services in Birtinya, Queensland We were aware of the multiple variations of the Pinnacle name with accounting services in Australia when we registered our company name with ASIC. As of today, we have not had any correspondence from any other businesses with similar variations of the name. we will mention that we have seen an email that was posted to multiple Gladstone community Facebook pages and have responded to this on our Facebook page.

Pinnacle Accounting and Business Advisory Pty Ltd is looking forward to a great 2018, with new and exciting times ahead. We welcome our new clients and wish to thank our loyal clients through this name change.

- Office manager Katrina Neill