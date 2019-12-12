FULL RAGE: Man damages mate’s vehicle and garage

HEFTY SUM: Biloela man owes over $7,000 after smashing the rear window of his friend’s BMW with his work ute.

A MAN slammed his ute into his friend's car after a falling out, a court has heard.

Biloela police were called to an address on October 16 after reports of a traffic offence and they found a grey BMW with a large dent in the rear hatchback and the rear window smashed, parked in the driveway under a double garage.

In the Biloela Magistrates Court today, Police Prosecutor Shaun Janes said that the victim observed the defendant, 34 year-old Christopher John Connolly, drive to the property in his work ute and saw him reverse and accelerate and hit the rear of the BMW with the toe-bar tray area of his ute.

"The defendant then drove forward and left the proprty shouting f**k you then," Srg Janes said.

"This action from the defendant has caused the vehicle to be moved forward and hit the roller door of the double garage causing damage."

Mr Connolly contacted police the following day and, in an interview, made an admission of guilt and expressed remorse.

Sgt Janes presented to the court quotes for damage to the victim's vehicle and garage door which totalled $7,010.36 worth of restitution.

Representing himself, Mr Connolly pleaded guilty to the charge of wilful and unlawful damage and was fined $300 (conviction not recorded) by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and he was also told to pay the $7,010.36 in damages.