'Full monty': Global success Peking Duk hits Gladstone

Emily Pidgeon
| 1st Mar 2017 2:50 PM Updated: 3:25 PM
CLOWNING AROUND: Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour.
CLOWNING AROUND: Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour. Maclay Heriot

WHEN there's grown men getting nude and crowd surf at a concert, you know you're in for an entertaining night.

Australian disk jockeys Peking Duk have topped charts and toured globally with their fans showing appreciation the only way true fans could.

"Three dudes got butt naked and a few girls took their tops off, it was a pretty crazy time," Peking Duk member Reuben Styles said.

"(One guy) jumped up on one of the speakers, taking his clothes off, going the full monty ... and jumped into the crowd.

"Afterwards he managed to get back on the speaker to say he'd lost his shoes."

 

Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour.
Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour. Maclay Heriot

Having just jumped off the plane from America before our interview, Styles chowed down some Uber Eats while he recalled stories from their last tour in Gladstone.

"Last time we were in Gladstone it was bananas," he said. "We ended up at a club afterwards and people were getting nude at the club.

"I'm pretty excited for round two."

With three singles that have gone platinum on ARIA charts collectively seven times and ARIA music awards to their name, Styles said he met music partner Adam Hyde at a skate park in Year 8 through a common interest of one particular girl. "I knew his face at the skate park ... we were dating the same girl at the same time," Styles said.

"We both have good taste and laughed it off a bit and thought it was hilarious."

The duo started getting into music production on school laptops where Styles said he fell in love with electronic music.

Styles said the pair went to a club to watch a DJ but he was kicked out before it event started.

"I heard their music outside the club ... after that Adam and I tried to replicate the sounds," he said.

Not expecting success, Styles said Peking Duk was a name that suited their first song and they thought it would change for the second song.

"We went to America for a winter music conference and when we got back to Australia we just found out we went two times platinum while we were in America," he said. "I'll never forget the feeling of woah. We never had lines at our shows and the line was around the corner."

Promising to bring a few surprises to Gladstone with their biggest Australian tour, but not giving hints, Styles said the Clowntown tour will be special.

Peking Duck is in Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern on May 11. Tickets: harveyroadtavern.com.au

Gladstone Observer

'Full monty': Global success Peking Duk hits Gladstone

WHEN there's grown men getting nude and crowd surf at a concert, you know you're in for an entertaining night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!