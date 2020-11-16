FULL LISTS: Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal 2020
FOR MOST, the holiday season typically brings with it an abundance of joy, gifts and special memories with loved ones.
Sadly, some families across Gladstone experience a Christmas far different from most - financial hardship or other difficulties that dampen the festive cheer.
The devastating impacts of coronavirus on the local community has, without doubt, only heightened stresses placed on already struggling families.
This year, The Observer's Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal returns, in partnership with local charities, to help identify families in need that you can "adopt" by donating gifts, hampers or food.
Until December 11, you will find our family lists on this page.
You will then be able to select the family you'd like to adopt and contact the charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable for these people in our community.
Anglicare - To adopt call: 4970 6100
1 Adult Female
2 Adult Female, Aged Female
3 Mum, Son 5, Daughter 4 (ADOPTED)
4 Mum, Son 1, Daughter 5, Daughter 3
5 Adult Male
6 Adult Male
7 Adult Male
8 Adult Male
9 Adult Female
10 Adult Male
11 Adult Female
12 Mum, Son 11, Daughter 9, Daughter 5
13 Mum, Dad, Daughter 4 (ADOPTED)
14 Mum, Dad, Daughter 11, Daughter 9, Daughter 1
15 Mum, Son 8, Daughter 12, Daughter 6, Daughter 2
16 Mum, Dad, Son 7, Son 1, Daughter 6, Daughter 3, Daughter 1
17 Mum, Dad, Son 4, Son 2
18 Dad, Son 8, Son 7, Daughter 10, Daughter 4, Daughter 3 (ADOPTED)
19 Mum, Son, 17, Son 15, Son 12
20 Mum, Dad, Daughter 18 months, Daughter 6 months
21 Grandma, Grandad, Adult Son, Grandson 7, Grandson 5, Grandson 3
22 Mum, Son 13, Daughter 14
Roseberry - To adopt call: 4972 0047
Female (years old): 23, 59, 52, 24, 54, 48, 64, 59, 59, 60, 30, 74, 27
Male (years old): 41, 50, 56, 19, 25, 42, 17, 17, 35, 48, 19, 18, 44, 41
Youth shelter residents: (young people aged 16 to 25) six male and six female
UnitingCare Gladstone - To adopt call: 4970 1602 or 0419380648
Family 1: Mother 22, boy 7
Family 2: Mother 35, Boy 3, Boy 6, Girl 8, Girl 14, Girl 16
Family 3: Mother 35, Father 35, Boy 12, Boy 10, Boy 8, Girl 7, Boy 3, Girl 2
Family 4: Male 52, boy 3
Family 5: Female 33, girl 15, girl 13, girl 12, girl 4
Family 6: Female 41, boy 9, boy 3
Family 7: Male 30, Female 34, girl 4, boy 5, boy 7
Family 8: Father 31, mother 30, boy 9, boy 5, girl 3, girl 2
Family 9: Female 15
Family 10: Female 35, girl 13, boy 10, boy 9, boy 5, girl 4, boy 2, boy 6 months
Family 11: Female 26, boy 5, girl 8, girl 9, girl 3
Family 12: Female 26, Male 26, Boy 16 months