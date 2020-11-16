FULL LISTS: Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal 2020

Why not help fill Christmas stockings for those in need this festive season?

Why not help fill Christmas stockings for those in need this festive season?

FOR MOST, the holiday season typically brings with it an abundance of joy, gifts and special memories with loved ones.

Sadly, some families across Gladstone experience a Christmas far different from most - financial hardship or other difficulties that dampen the festive cheer.

The devastating impacts of coronavirus on the local community has, without doubt, only heightened stresses placed on already struggling families.

This year, The Observer's Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal returns, in partnership with local charities, to help identify families in need that you can "adopt" by donating gifts, hampers or food.

READ: How you can help a local family in need this Christmas

Until December 11, you will find our family lists on this page.

You will then be able to select the family you'd like to adopt and contact the charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable for these people in our community.

Anglicare - To adopt call: 4970 6100

1 Adult Female

2 Adult Female, Aged Female

3 Mum, Son 5, Daughter 4 (ADOPTED)

4 Mum, Son 1, Daughter 5, Daughter 3

5 Adult Male

6 Adult Male

7 Adult Male

8 Adult Male

9 Adult Female

10 Adult Male

11 Adult Female

12 Mum, Son 11, Daughter 9, Daughter 5

13 Mum, Dad, Daughter 4 (ADOPTED)

14 Mum, Dad, Daughter 11, Daughter 9, Daughter 1

15 Mum, Son 8, Daughter 12, Daughter 6, Daughter 2

16 Mum, Dad, Son 7, Son 1, Daughter 6, Daughter 3, Daughter 1

17 Mum, Dad, Son 4, Son 2

18 Dad, Son 8, Son 7, Daughter 10, Daughter 4, Daughter 3 (ADOPTED)

19 Mum, Son, 17, Son 15, Son 12

20 Mum, Dad, Daughter 18 months, Daughter 6 months

21 Grandma, Grandad, Adult Son, Grandson 7, Grandson 5, Grandson 3

22 Mum, Son 13, Daughter 14

Roseberry - To adopt call: 4972 0047

Female (years old): 23, 59, 52, 24, 54, 48, 64, 59, 59, 60, 30, 74, 27

Male (years old): 41, 50, 56, 19, 25, 42, 17, 17, 35, 48, 19, 18, 44, 41

Youth shelter residents: (young people aged 16 to 25) six male and six female

UnitingCare Gladstone - To adopt call: 4970 1602 or 0419380648

Family 1: Mother 22, boy 7

Family 2: Mother 35, Boy 3, Boy 6, Girl 8, Girl 14, Girl 16

Family 3: Mother 35, Father 35, Boy 12, Boy 10, Boy 8, Girl 7, Boy 3, Girl 2

Family 4: Male 52, boy 3

Family 5: Female 33, girl 15, girl 13, girl 12, girl 4

Family 6: Female 41, boy 9, boy 3

Family 7: Male 30, Female 34, girl 4, boy 5, boy 7

Family 8: Father 31, mother 30, boy 9, boy 5, girl 3, girl 2

Family 9: Female 15

Family 10: Female 35, girl 13, boy 10, boy 9, boy 5, girl 4, boy 2, boy 6 months

Family 11: Female 26, boy 5, girl 8, girl 9, girl 3

Family 12: Female 26, Male 26, Boy 16 months