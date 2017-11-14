FULL LIST: Where you can vote in the region on November 25

The first day of pre-polling in Gladstone for the 2017 state election.

WITH the state election less than two weeks away, we've compiled the list of polling booths for voters throughout the region.

In the Gladstone electorate there are 15 places people can vote.

Where to vote if you're enrolled in the Gladstone region:

Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Road, AMBROSE

Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY - full wheelchair access

Mt Larcom Room Community Centre, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenue, BOYNE ISLAND - full wheelchair access

Calliope State School, Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE - full wheelchair access

The Marian Centre Chanel College, 11 Paterson Street, GLADSTONE - full wheelchair access

Clinton State School, 224 Harvey Road, CLINTON - assisted wheelchair access

Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland Street, GLADSTONE - assisted wheelchair access

Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa Street, GLADSTONE - assisted wheelchair access

Gladstone West State School - Administration Building, Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, GLADSTONE WEST - full wheelchair access

Kin Kora State School, 43 Hibiscus Avenue, GLADSTONE

Mount Larcom State School, Raglan Street, MOUNT LARCOM

St Peters Anglican Church, 50 J Hickey Avenue, SEAVIEW HEIGHTS

Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Drive, TANNUM SANDS - assisted wheelchair access

PCYCY, Yarroon Street, GLADSTONE - full wheelchair access

Yarwun State School, 35 Butler Street, YARWUN - full wheelchair access

NOTE: The pre-polling booth on Goondoon St is open until November 24 at 6pm. People can not vote their on election day.

For those voting in Burnett, which includes Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy - there are a number of places to vote there.

Agnes Water State School, 1 Donohue Drive, AGNES WATER - assisted wheelchair access

Wartburg State School, Coast Road, BAFFLE CREEK - full wheelchair access

Bororen State School, 1 Kent Street, BOROREN - assisted wheelchair access

Miriam Vale State School, 15 Roe Street, MIRIAM VALE - full wheelchair access

Rosedale State School, 21 James Street, ROSEDALE - full wheelchair access

For those voting in Callide, which includes Calliope and the Boyne Valley - there are a number of places to vote there.

Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY - full wheelchair access

Calliope State School, Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE - full wheelchair access

Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Road, UBOBO - full wheelchair access

NOTE: The Calliope and Benaraby booths are open to people voting in Callide and Benaraby.