FULL LIST: The campgrounds remaining open
EARLIER this week, Gladstone Regional Council announced all council-managed campgrounds would close until further notice.
But don’t let that deter you from exploring the region, there are still plenty of areas to set up camp.
CAMPGROUNDS OPEN:
1770 Camping Ground, Seventeen Seventy.
Eurimbula National Park, Eurimbula.
Eurimbula Creek Campground, Eurimbula.
Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Targoola.
Greenacres Motel Van Park, Benaraby
Joeys Lees, Curtis Island.
Lake Awoonga Caravan Park, Lake Awoonga.
Wild Cattle Island National Park, Tannum Sands.
Wreck Rock, Deepwaer.
Tea Park Campground, Captain Creek.
The Reef Caravan Park, Agnes Water.
Traveller’s Rest 1770, Agnes Water.
CAMPGROUNDS CLOSED:
Workman’s Beach Camp Grounds, Agnes Water
Lilley’s Beach, Boyne Island
Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Boynedale
Calliope River Picnic Area, River Ranch
The Oaks Camping Ground, Facing Island
South End Camping Ground, Curtis Island.
If you know other campgrounds open, send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au