There are still plenty of options to set up camp in the Gladstone Region.
FULL LIST: The campgrounds remaining open

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
EARLIER this week, Gladstone Regional Council announced all council-managed campgrounds would close until further notice.

But don’t let that deter you from exploring the region, there are still plenty of areas to set up camp.

CAMPGROUNDS OPEN:

1770 Camping Ground, Seventeen Seventy.

Eurimbula National Park, Eurimbula.

Eurimbula Creek Campground, Eurimbula.

Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Targoola.

Greenacres Motel Van Park, Benaraby

Joeys Lees, Curtis Island.

Lake Awoonga Caravan Park, Lake Awoonga.

Wild Cattle Island National Park, Tannum Sands.

Wreck Rock, Deepwaer.

Tea Park Campground, Captain Creek.

The Reef Caravan Park, Agnes Water.

Traveller’s Rest 1770, Agnes Water.

CAMPGROUNDS CLOSED:

Workman’s Beach Camp Grounds, Agnes Water

Lilley’s Beach, Boyne Island

Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Boynedale

Calliope River Picnic Area, River Ranch

The Oaks Camping Ground, Facing Island

South End Camping Ground, Curtis Island.

If you know other campgrounds open, send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

