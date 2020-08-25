FULL LIST: The 51 people expected to appear in court today

51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

• Abun, Johnny

• Archer, Emma Maree

• Batkines, Garrett Martin

• Beer, Skye Larissa Joy

• Boag, Jason Mitchell

• Bray, Ella Jade

• Buckley, Darryn Glenn

• Burns, Kimberley Jane

• Canavan, Christopher Rex

• Chadwick, Shelley Maree

• Chalk, David Joel

• Clarke, Drew Douglas

• Elworthy, Sara Jane

• Evans, Glynn David

• Fischer, Nicole Dorothea

• Flett, Jonethen Joseph

• Fogarty, Ngutji Nyarki

• Gooroodoyal, Kuvera

• Hancock, Tracey Lee

• Henricks, Renee

• Hoang, Quy Cong

• Hughes, Robert Noel

• Hulley, Mark Darren

• MIngle, Karl Stan

• Jaiwang, Nattapong

• Jensen, Michael John

• Kiesler, James

• Kusci, Kerem

• Landt, Travis John

• Limb, Sarah Jade Darrel

• Luhrs, Nathan Richard

• Lydiard, Cory John

• Micak, Krystal Kylie

• Minniecon, Aaron Shane

• Naske, Shaun Patrick

• Orreal-Avery, Stefani Jane

• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

• Price, Emily Alice

• Pulleine, Anthony James

• Rayson, Glenn David

• Rombo, Angela Naralie

• Ryan, Jason Robert

• Sharp, Bronson Damien

• Smith, Stephen Anthony

• Soden, Craig Anthony

• Sweetman, Patrick Jon

• Tracey, Ronald Patrick

• Trindall, Harley Lee

• Tucker, James Lawrence John

• Williamson, Kaleb-Shai Montell

• Willmott, Kyron Jake