FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst IVF clinics revealed

IVF: What are your chances for success?

A government-funded website which lets parents compare IVF providers has launched, listing every single clinic in Queensland that provides the service.

But the new tool - Your IVF Success - has been met with mixed reactions as one specialist group warns it'll make clinics less enthusiastic to treat couples with a reduced chance of success.

The website credits an Australian Government grant as having made the service possible.

But the Australian and New Zealand Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility has warned that the new website would result in "confusion, misinformation and potentially lead to a reduction in access to treatment."

Meanwhile, The Fertility Society of Australia and New Zealand, whose logo appears on the website, said in a statement that it "cautiously welcomed" the launch of Your IVF Success and hoped it would lead to couples making more informed choices.

"However, it is important to point out that comparisons between units should be treated with a degree of caution because in many circumstances units will be treating different patient populations," FSANZ president Professor Luk Rombauts said.

"For example, some units may see a higher proportion of older women seeking IVF, whose chances of success are more limited, or women who have previously failed to conceive after IVF and are now seeking a second opinion," Prof. Rombauts said.

The Courier-Mail has taken a deep dive into the data, recording every clinic in Queensland on the metric of births per individual treatment attempt.

For instance, it shows that with under 35-year-old women, 39.5 per cent of individual treatment attempts at Coastal IVF on the Sunshine Coast resulted in a birth, the highest in the state.

By the same metric, Care Fertility in Toowoomba fared worst with just 15.2 per cent success rate.

But those metrics can be skewed since some practices may accept patients which have a harder chance of falling pregnant to begin with.

