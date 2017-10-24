FULL LIST: Our region's boat ramps

SIMPLY THE BEST? Cars parked at the Toolooa Bends boat ramp.

SIMPLY THE BEST? Cars parked at the Toolooa Bends boat ramp. Paul Braven GLA290416HOOKUPPB

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

WITH boating and fishing a part of life in the Gladstone region, we've compiled a list of the boat ramps you can use to get out there on the water.

Marine Safety Queensland says there are 18 ramps available across out waterways.

Get in touch

We want to know where you think the best boat ramp in the region is.

Email chris.lees@gladstoneobserver.com.au with your comments.

Gladstone Region boat ramps

Awoonga Dam - two lanes

Baffle Creek (Wartberg) - Old Ferry Crossing - one lane

Baffle Creek, Ferry Road - one lane

Boyne Island - David Bray Park - four lanes

Boyne Island - Tarcoola Estate - one lane

Calliope River, Bruce Highway - one lane

Curtis Island - one lane

Gladstone - Port Curtis Way (Hanson Road) - four lanes

Gladstone Marina - five lanes

Gladstone, Goondoon Street - three lanes

Gladstone, Morgan Street - two lanes

Tannum Sands - one lane

Tannum Sands - Ibis Park - one lane

The Narrows - Ramsay Crossing - one lane

The Narrows - South of Ramsay Crossing - one lane

Toolooa, Gladstone - Benaraby Road - two lanes

Town of 1770, Captain Cook Drive - three lanes

Turkey Beach, Hancock Street - two lanes