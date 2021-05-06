WINNERS: Ball Park Music claim top honours at QMAs

Brisbane band Ball Park Music has taken home top honours at a star-studded and celebratory Queensland Music Awards.

In their first win since 2013, the band was awarded album of the year for their self-titled sixth album while Brisbane newcomer Sycco won both song of the year and best pop song for her hit Dribble.

After a difficult year for Queensland musicians due to the global pandemic, both artists celebrated their wins by performing to their 700 music peers, who came together at The Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday night.

Brisbane band Ball Park Music members Sam Cromack and Dean Hanson, at the Fortitude Music Hall. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"It's always great to be recognised by Queensland as being an artist they admire. We love it here. We love Queensland music," guitarist Dean Hanson said.

"It's the first record we released independently since launching our own label. Self-titling a record is putting your name to it and saying 'This is the most us record we've ever released', so those little taps, given that we put so much of ourselves into it, is great."

Speaking of the resilience of the industry, singer Sam Cromack said: "It makes you feel proud to be part of a community that has always been a bit undervalued; it's a really resilient and adaptive group of people that do it because they love it and nothing can stand in their way, and it's always been like that."

Amy Shark was awarded highest selling single. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Established Queensland music star Amy Shark was on hand to accept the highest-selling single award for her hit Everybody Rise while Keith Urban won highest selling album and Sheppard won the export achievement award.

Breakout star Miiesha was the biggest winner of the night, taking home three awards across the categories indigenous, Soul, Funk and RnB, and Remote for her song Twisting Words.

Brisbane's Jaguar Jonze won a consecutive singer-songwriter gong while other winners included Hope D, Karl S Williams, Jesswar, Young Franco, These Four Walls and Melody Moko.

Gold Coast singer Beckah Amani won emerging artist and the Billy Thorpe Scholarship.

Gold Coast newcomer Beckah Amani took home both the Emerging Artist Award and the Billy Thorpe Scholarship, which grants her $10,000 to record her next release along with career advice from Chugg Entertainment.

Lynette Irwin was celebrated with the Grant McLennan lifetime achievement award for her ongoing support of the jazz community for more than 20 years.

Guests on the red carpet included album of the year nominees Megan Washington and Cub Sport, last year's album winner Thelma Plum, Powderfinger's John Collins, Troy Cassar-Daley, and The Jungle Giants, who unveiled their 2020 song of the year plaque in the Fortitude Valley mall prior to the ceremony.

2021 QUEENSLAND MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music

SONG OF THE YEAR

Sycco - Dribble

BILLY THORPE SCHOLARSHIP

Beckah Amani

HIGHEST SELLING SINGLE

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

HIGHEST SELLING ALBUM

Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1

EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beckah Amani

EXPORT ACHIEVEMENT

Sheppard

INNOVATION AWARD

Troubadour Wagons

GRANT MCLENNAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lynette Irwin

BLUES | ROOTS

Karl S Williams - God Is A Bomb

CHILDRENS

Nyssa Ray - Love Everybody

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL

Ray Lin - Moonlight Illusion

COUNTRY

Melody Moko - Like Hank Would

ELECTRONIC | DANCE

Young Franco - Juice feat. Pell

HEAVY

These Four Walls - White Lies

HIP HOP | RAP

Jesswar - Venom

INDIGENOUS

Miiesha - Twisting Words

JAZZ

Danny Widdicombe with Kristin Berardi & Trichotomy - Falling

POP

Sycco - Dribble

ROCK

Hope D - Second

SCHOOLS (GRADE 6 - 12)

Amber Farnan - Over & Out

FOLK | SINGER SONGWRITER

Jaguar Jonze - MURDER

SOUL | FUNK | R'N'B

Miiesha - Twisting Words

WORLD

MZAZA - The Ether

REGIONAL

CLOE TERARE - Intentions feat. JDG

REMOTE

Miiesha - Twisting Words

VIDEO

Dylan Dulcos | Rico Zhang - Lastlings, Out Of Touch

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR

The Tivoli

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR

The Nightquarter

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD - FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Woodford Folk Festival

QMUSIC AND QMAs SELECT: 'ONES TO WATCH AND LISTEN':

Beckah Amani

Billie Rose

CLOE TERARE

Colie

MiCCY

Jelly Oshen

Order Sixty6

Peach Fur

Selve

Tbi$h

