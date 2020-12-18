Full list of Sydney venues with COVID health alerts

New public health alerts have been issued for venues across the northern beaches, western Sydney, eastern suburbs and Sutherland Shire. See the full list.

All Sydneysiders are being urged to get tested if they have "the mildest" of coronavirus symptoms after NSW Health issued an alert for 20 more venues linked to the northern beaches cluster.

New venues in the northern beaches, western Sydney, eastern suburbs and Sutherland Shire are on red alert after NSW Health discovered on Friday afternoon they were visited by members of Sydney's growing COVID-19 cluster.

Sienna Marina Cafe at Woolloomoolo. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

The alerts come as northern beaches residents were strongly urged to wear masks "at all times", including indoors, after the Sydney cluster ballooned to 28 on Friday.

Anyone who attended the following locations is considered a close contact and must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:

Hair by Erika, Village Shopping Centre Lane Cove, 11 December, 3.30-5pm

Rusti Fig Café Newport, 12 December, 9-10am

Salon of Hair Turramurra, 15 December, 10am-3pm, and 16 December, 9.30am-3.30pm

Officials have also identified anyone who spent more than an hour at the following venues on as a close contact:

Sienna Marina, 7-41 Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomoolo, 11 December, 12-2pm.

Pilgrims Vegetarian Café, 97 Gerrale St, Cronulla, 16 December 11.30am-2.30pm

Cronulla RSL Club, 38 Gerrale St, Cronulla on 16 December, 5pm to closing time

Diners at Sienna Marina will need to get tested and self-isolate immediately until December 25 while those at both Cronulla venues will need to do the same until December 30.

An infectious person travelled on the ferry from Palm Beach to Wagstaffe on December 16, 6.15pm-6.35pm. Picture: AAP image / Mark Scott

Anyone who visited any of the three venues on the same day but outside the time frame is a casual contact and will need to watch for symptoms and be tested immediately if they appear.

People who have visited the following locations are casual contacts, and should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result:

Coles Newport, 11 December, 5-7pm, and 12 December, 3.15-3.30pm

Hills Florist, Terrey Hills, 12 December, 8-8.45am - close contacts have been contacted directly by NSW Health

Restaurant Lovat, Newport, 12 December, 2.15-2.25pm and 4.10-4.15pm

Nourished Wholefood Café, Avalon, 12 December, 7.30-7.40am

RAN Sailing Association Darling Point, navy Bear Café and Christmas party, 13 December, 10am‑4pm

Sabiang Thai Restaurant, 4/49 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach, 13 December, 6-8pm

Seven West Media Building, 8 Central Ave, Eveleigh, 14 December, 8-11.30am

Mentmore and Morley Café and public toilets, 55 Mentmore Ave, Roseberry, 14 December 10am-3pm

Harris Farm, Mona Vale Plaza, 14 December, 11-11.10am

Paris Seafood Café, 136 Cronulla, 15 December, 8.30-9pm

Cronulla Mall, 15 December, 8-9pm and 16 December 11am-12pm

Blend @ Grantham Café, Riverstone, 16 December 11-11.45am

Westfield Bondi Junction, 15 December, 1-2.30pm

Forest Way Fruit Market, 2 Myoora St, Terrey Hills, 16 December, 4-4.10pm

Health officials have also confirmed people with COVID-19 travelled on public transport while infectious on the following services:

Ferry from Palm Beach to Wagstaffe, 16 December, 6.15pm-6.35pm

Forest Coach Lines buses between Forestville and the CBD

Route 273, 15 December, Departing Jamieson Square, Forestville, 7.10am and arriving QVB, 8am

Route 271, 15 December, Departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose 6.28pm

Route 273, 16 December, Departing Jamieson Square, Forestville 7.10am and arriving QVB, CBD, 8am

Route 271, 16 December, Departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose, 6.28pm

Passengers are considered to be casual contacts, and should get tested and self-isolate until they get a negative result.

NSW Health has since issued an "urgent" alert calling for people across Sydney to get tested even if they have "the mildest symptoms" following the new links being discovered.

A statement from officials said the department was concerned about "wider transmission" and residents should watch closely for the slightest of signs.

"Due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers associated with the Avalon cluster and concerns over wider transmission, NSW Health is issuing an urgent call to all residents of NSW - not only those in the Northern Beaches - to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms," the statement on Friday afternoon said.

"Anyone in the state with even the mildest symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, is asked to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until a negative result is received."

