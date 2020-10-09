Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD

With the Queensland state election coming up on Saturday 31 October 2020, it's important to know what your early voting options are this month. Find your closest pre-polling booths here along with our early voting explainer and election guide.

What date do early polling booths open?

The Electoral Commision Queensland has revealed they are expecting more electors to vote during the early voting period for the upcoming State general election than ever before. Having made the decision to expand the number of voting centres and hours of operation to maximise opportunities for people to vote, early polling booths will be open from Monday, October 19.

When will early polling booths close?

Early polling booths will close on Friday, October 30.

What are the daily operating hours of the early voting booths?

The ECQ advises that during the early polling period, booths will be open:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 9am to 6pm.

Tuesday and Thursday - 9am to 9pm.

Saturday, October 24 - 9am to 5pm.

Full list of polling booth locations:

With over 200 locations to cast your early vote, find your nearest booth:

ALL DISTRICT CENTRE

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room (Ann Street entrance), Brisbane

ALGESTER

2/7 Gardens Drive, Willawong

ASPLEY

1910 Gympie Road, Bridgeman Downs

Geebung Uniting Church, 5 Simla Ave, Geebung

Shop D, 1319 Gympie Road, Aspley

BANCROFT

Unit 6/657 Deception Bay Road, Deception Bay

BARRON RIVER

Tenancy One, 7 Mount Koolmoon Street, Smithfield

BONNEY

Shop 2, 118 Brisbane Road, Labrador

BROADWATER

Runaway Bay Community Centre, Lae Drive, Runaway Bay

Unit 3, 24 Technology Drive, Arundel

BUDERIM

Buderim Uniting Church, 7‐9 King Street, Buderim

Tenancy A2, 64‐70 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore

BULIMBA

4/11 Breene Place, Morningside

BUNDABERG

Lot 1, 2 Maryborough Street, Bundaberg

BUNDAMBA

Salvation Army Bundamba Corps, Cnr Brisbane Road & Coal Street, Bundamba

Kruger Parade Baptist Church, 2 Henderson Street, Redbank

Units 1, 2 & 3, 14 Coal Street, Bundamba

BURDEKIN

Bowen PCYC, Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street, Bowen

Community Centre, Cnr Karmoo & Daintree Streets, Clermont

Moranbah Community Centre Chapel, 89 Mills Ave, Moranbah

93 Graham Street, Ayr

Collinsville QGAP, 64 Sonoma Street, Collinsville

BURLEIGH

Fradgley Hall Community Centre, Park Avenue, Burleigh Heads

Returning Officer Burleigh 6/53 Township Drive, Burleigh Heads

BURNETT

Agnes Water QGAP, 71 Springs Road, Agnes Water

Bargara Central Shopping Centre, Shop 16, 699 Bargara Road, Bargara

Lot 1, 2 Maryborough Street, Bundaberg

CAIRNS

De Jarlais Function Centre, Cairns Showgrounds, 109 Mulgrave Road, Parramatta Park

2/248‐250 Hartley Street, Bungalow

CALLIDE

38 Capper Street, Gayndah

Administration Office, Banana Shire Council, 18 Yaldwyn Street

Eidsvold QGAP, 36 Moreton Street, Eidsvold

Miles QGAP, 32 Constance Street, Miles

Monto QGAP, 53 Newton Street, Monto

Mundubbera QGAP, 51 Lyons Street, Mundubbera

Wandoan QGAP, 11 Lawton Street, Wandoan

CALOUNDRA

1 Bulcock Street, Caloundra

CAPALABA

26 Redland Bay Road, Capalaba

CHATSWORTH

19 Graystone Street, Tingalpa

CLAYFIELD

2B/10 Vine Street, Clayfield

Clayfield 2/5 Navigator Place, Hendra

CONDAMINE

Crows Nest QGAP, 16 Charlotte Street, Crows Nest

16 Evans Street, Pittsworth

Goombungee QGAP, 89 Mocatta Street, Goombungee

COOK

PCYC Cooktown, 3 May Street, Cooktown

Mossman Shire Hall Thursday Island Early Voting Centre

Thursday Island Boat Club, 93 Victoria Parade, Thursday Island

Heritage Shopping Centre, 6 Commercial Ave, Nanum

Mareeba Memorial Bowls Club, 41B Anzac Ave, Mareeba

COOMERA

Ormeau Community Centre, 3 Cuthbert Drive, (corner Pascoe Road), Ormeau

Unit 1/1 Waterway Drive, Coomera

COOPER

Tenancy 1, 20‐30 Harry Street, Ashgrove

CURRUMBIN

Tugun Village Community Centre, 414 Coolangatta Road, Tugun

6/53 Township Drive, Burleigh Heads

EVERTON

Shop 22, Albany Market Place, 720 Albany Creek Road, Albany Creek

2‐6 Chinook Street, Everton Hills

FERNY GROVE

8 Dallas Parade, Keperra

GAVEN

61 Price Street, Nerang

GLADSTONE

19 Toolooa Street, Gladstone Central

GLASS HOUSE

Maleny Community Centre, 23 Maple Street, Maleny

Woodford Early Voting Centre Woodford Memorial Hall, 103 Archer Street, Woodford

Returning Officer Glass House Shop 1/60 Simpson Street, Beerwah

GREENSLOPES

St Stephen's Coorparoo Hall, 343 Cavendish Road, Coorparoo

2/1470 Logan Road, Mount Gravatt East

GREGORY

Aramac QGAP, 58 Gordon Street, Aramac

Blackall QGAP, Shamrock Street, Blackall

Blackwater Aquatic Centre, 30 Hunter Street, Blackwater

Longreach Showgrounds, Sandpiper Street & Kite Street, Longreach

11/160 Egerton Street, Emerald

GYMPIE

44 Nash Street, Gympie

HERVEY BAY

Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Ave, Urraween

31 Carlo Street, Hervey Bay

HILL

St Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, Cnr Vernon & Alice Streets, Atherton

Innisfail Tigers Soccer Club, 2 Leichhardt Street, GOONDI

QCWA Tully, 5 Plumb Street, Tully

Ravenshoe QGAP, 27‐29 Grigg Street, Ravenshoe

HINCHINBROOK

Tyto Cultural Precinct, 73‐75 McIlwraith Street, Ingham

INALA

21/315 Archerfield Road, Richlands

IPSWICH

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South Street, Ipswich

IPSWICH WEST

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South Street, Ipswich

JORDAN

140 Mica Street, Carole Park

World Knowledge Centre, 37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central

KAWANA

Home Central Kawana, Shop 4B, 566 Kawana Way, Birtinya

2 Eden Street, Minyama

KEPPEL

PCYC Hall, 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay

KURWONGBAH

7/5 North Shore Drive, Burpengary

290 Bruce Highway, Eastern Service Road, Burpengary

LOCKYER

Fernvale Futures Centre, 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

Gatton RSL, 48 Crescent St, Gatton

LOGAN

Jimboomba Rotary Hall, Cnr Johanna & Honara Streets, Jimboomba

Units 4 & 5 36 Centenary Place, Logan Village

LYTTON

2/70 Edith Street, Wynnum

MACALISTER

1/1‐3 Enterprise Drive, Beenleigh

MACKAY

Andergrove Community Hall, 78 Celeber Drive, Andergrove

Lower Level, 50 Pavillion, Mackay Showgrounds, 24 Milton Street, Mackay

MAIWAR

4/34 Coonan Street, Indooroopilly

MANSFIELD

Unit 19, 140 Wecker Road, Mansfield

MAROOCHYDORE

Tenancy A2, 64‐70 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore

MARYBOROUGH

72 Ellena Street, Maryborough

MCCONNEL

52 McLachlan Street, Fortitude Valley

MERMAID BEACH

2584 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

MILLER

St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, 193 Ekibin Road, Ekibin

1/36 Curzon Street, Tennyson

MIRANI

School of Arts, 33 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan

Mirani QGAP, 20 Victoria Street, Mirani

MOGGILL

Shop 1B & 1GB, Bellbowrie Shopping Plaza, 37 Birkin Road, Bellbowrie

MORAYFIELD

4/42 Beerburrum Road, Caboolture

MOUNT OMMANEY

Oxley Senior Citizens Hall, 86 Oxley Station Road, Oxley

3/80 Sumners Road, Sumner

MUDGEERABA

Shops 1, 7 & 8, 1 Jura Parade, Merrimac

MULGRAVE

33 Hargreaves Street, Edmonton

MUNDINGBURRA

Vincent Market Place, 249 Fulham Road, Vincent

1 Woodman Court, West End

MURRUMBA

Unit 2, 1 Russell Street, Kallangur

Unit 1, 16‐22 Bremner Road, Rothwell

NANANGO

Blackbutt QGAP, 69 Hart Street, Blackbutt

Kilkivan QGAP, 26 Bligh Street, Kilkivan

Kingaroy Showground, 31 Youngman Street, Kingaroy

Nanango Showground, 129 Drayton Street, Nanango

NICKLIN

81‐87 Currie Street, Nambour

NINDERRY

Coolum Peregian RSL Sub Branch, 1906 David Low Way, Coolum Beach

81‐87 Currie Street, Nambour

NOOSA

Pomona Uniting Church, 27 Factory Street, Pomona

Units 4 & 5, 6 Swanbourne Way, Noosaville

NUDGEE

Church of Christ Hall, Cnr Carlyle Road & Queenstown Ave, Boondall

7/37 Northlink Place, Virginia

OODEROO

Cleveland Baptist Church, 4 Danielle Street, Cleveland

PINE RIVERS

Dayboro Scouts Hall, Don Kerr Memorial Drive, Dayboro

1/709 Gympie Road, Lawnton

PUMICESTONE

Bribie Island Orchid Society, 156A First Ave, Bongaree

16 Piper Street, Caboolture

REDCLIFFE

1/32 Baynes Street, Margate

444 Oxley Ave, Redcliffe (carpark entrance off Anzac Ave)

REDLANDS

Shops E25‐26 & E35, Victoria Point Shopping Centre, 2‐34 Bunker Road, Victoria Point

ROCKHAMPTON

Gracemere Community Hall, 6‐12 Barry Street, Gracemere Returning Officer Rockhampton

James Lawrence Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal

SANDGATE

101 Brighton Road, Sandgate

SCENIC RIM

Heritage Room, Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High Street, Boonah

Foyer, Vonda Youngman Cultural Centre, 2‐4 Knoll Road, North Tamborine

6 William Street, Beaudesert

SOUTH BRISBANE

31/33 O'Keefe Street, Woolloongabba (Entrance Carl Street)

Ground Floor, 24 Bank Street, West End

SOUTHERN DOWNS

St Paul's Anglican Church, 2 Corundum Street, Stanthorpe

Warwick Town Hall

SOUTHPORT

Unit 6/51 Johnston Street, Southport

SPRINGWOOD

KP Centre, 373‐379 Chatswood Road, Shailer Park

14‐16 Cronulla Ct, Slacks Creek

STAFFORD

Unit 4, 77 Araluen Street, Kedron

STRETTON

3/13 Murdoch Circuit, Acacia Ridge

SURFERS PARADISE

2/3298 Surfers Paradise Boulevard, Surfers Paradise

Shop 1, 25‐27 Upton Road, Bundall

THEODORE

4/54 Siganto Drive, Helensvale

Unit 4/131 Old Pacific Highway, Oxenford

THURINGOWA

1 Woodman Court, West End

Greenwood Park Sporting Complex, Thuringowa Drive, Kirwan

TOOHEY

Unit 20, 256‐258 Musgrave Road, Coopers Plains

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

Railway Goods Shed, 3 Victoria Street, Toowoomba City

66 Highfields Road, Highfields

Hooper Centre Shopping Village, 187 Hume Street, Toowoomba City

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

Railway Goods Shed, 3 Victoria Street, Toowoomba

21 Rocla Ct, Glenvale

High Street Shopping Centre, 52 High Street, Rangeville

TOWNSVILLE

1 Woodman Court, West End

TRAEGER

Camooweal QGAP, Barkly Highway, Camooweal

Suite 5, 119 Camooweal Street, Mount Isa

Cloncurry Shire Hall, 38 ‐ 46 Daintree Street, Cloncurry

Normanton Shire Hall, 99 Landsborough Street, Normanton

15 Hodgkinson Street, Charters Towers

WARREGO

Augathella QGAP, 98 Main Street, Augathella Dirranbandi

Dirranbandi QGAP, 35‐37 Railway Street, Dirranbandi

Injune QGAP, Hutton Street, Injune

Surat QGAP, 62 Burrowes Street, Surat

Tara QGAP, 19 Fry Street, Tara

Department of Environment and Science, 36 Quintin St, Roma

Charleville Town Hall, Cnr Wills and Edward Streets, Charleville

Paroo Shire Hall, 2 Jane Street, Cunnamulla

Myall Youth & Community Network Centre, cnr Drayton and Nicholson Streets, Dalby

St George Library, 112 Victoria Street, St George

WATERFORD

14‐16 Cronulla Ct, Slacks Creek

Loganlea Community Centre, 28‐32 Timms Street, Loganlea

WHITSUNDAY

Shop 15, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, 226 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale

Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge, 29 Chapman Street, Proserpine

WOODRIDGE

23‐25 Ironstone Road, Berrinba

PCYC Crestmead, Crestmead Community Park, Gimlet Street, Crestmead

What COVID-19 safety measures will be in place?

"The ECQ is urging electors to 'plan the way they'll have their say'," an ECQ spokesperson said.

"This means when voting in person to think about how to vote, deciding when and where to vote, staying 1.5 metres apart at the voting centre, using hand sanitiser and bringing a pen or pencil."

