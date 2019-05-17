Menu
We've compiled a list of all the booths that are open this Saturday across the electorate Scottie Symonds
Politics

Full list of polling booths for the Division of Flynn

17th May 2019 10:00 AM
WE'VE compiled a list of all the polling booths open tomorrow in the Division of Flynn.

All polling booths are open 8am-6pm.

 

Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Rd

 

Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall, 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd

 

Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Rd

 

Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd

 

Wartburg State School, 585 Coast Rd

 

Bajool State School, 60 Toonda St

 

Banana State School, 36 Bramston St

 

Baralaba State School, 1 Power St

 

Baree School of Arts, 2-4 Creek St

 

Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Rd

 

Biggenden State School, 9 Frederick St

 

Biloela Civic Centre, 96 Rainbow St

 

Blackwater State School, 43 Wey St

 

Bluff State School, 32 Main St

 

Bororen State School, 1 Kent St

 

Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Hwy

 

Boyne Tannum Community Centre, cnr Hayes Ave and Wyndham Ave

 

Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Rd

 

Bullyard State School, 2358 Bucca Rd

 

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd

 

Calliope State School, 14 Stirrat St

 

Capella State High School, 35-45 Gordon St

 

Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse, Harvey Rd, Clinton

 

St Peter's Church Hall, 50 J Hickey Ave, Clinton

 

Duaringa State School, 1 Charlotte St

 

Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd

 

Eidsvold Community Hall, 39 Moreton St

 

Denison State School, 16 Gray St

 

Emerald North State School, Campbell St

 

Emerald Shopfront, 59 Clermont St

 

Gayndah QCWA Hall, 5 Pineapple St

 

Gin Gin State School, 13 May St

 

Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland St

 

Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd

 

Gracemere Community Hall, 6-12 Barry St

 

Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd

 

Jambin State School, cnr Burnett Hwy and Jambin Three Ways, Rd

 

Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield St

 

Mondure Public Hall, 12 McConnell Way

 

Monto State High School, 1 Mouatt St

 

Moore Park Community Hall, Club Ave

 

Mount Larcom State School, Raglan St

 

Mount Morgan School of Arts, 33 Morgan St

 

Mount Perry Shire Hall, 66 Heusman St

 

Moura Tennis Club, 12 Nott St

 

Mulgildie State School, 2 Brigalow St

 

Mundubbera QCWA Hall, 79 Lyons St

 

Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd

 

Proston Town Hall, Rodney St

 

Ridgelands State School, 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd

 

Rolleston State School, 16 Warrijo St

 

Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James St

 

Rubyvale Public Hall, 7 Burridge Rd

 

Sapphire Community Hall, Rethammel Rd

 

Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd

 

Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa St

 

Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd

 

Springsure State School, 55 Eclipse St

 

Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St

 

Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Dr

 

Taroom State School, 5 Taroom St

 

Telina Uniting Church Hall, 1 Uniting Place

 

Thangool State School, 58 Aerodrome Rd

 

Theodore RSL Hall, 30 The Boulevard

 

Tieri State School, Bottlebrush Lane

 

Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St

 

Chanel College, 11 Paterson St, West Gladstone

 

Gladstone West State School, cnr Boles St and Breslin St

 

Wondai Memorial Hall, cnr Scott St and MacKenzie St

 

Wowan State School, Don St

 

Yandaran State School, 12 School Lane

 

Yarwun State School, 35 Butler St

division of flynn federal election 2019
Gladstone Observer

    • 17th May 2019 10:15 AM