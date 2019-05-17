Full list of polling booths for the Division of Flynn
WE'VE compiled a list of all the polling booths open tomorrow in the Division of Flynn.
All polling booths are open 8am-6pm.
Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Rd
Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall, 3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd
Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Rd
Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd
Wartburg State School, 585 Coast Rd
Bajool State School, 60 Toonda St
Banana State School, 36 Bramston St
Baralaba State School, 1 Power St
Baree School of Arts, 2-4 Creek St
Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Rd
Biggenden State School, 9 Frederick St
Biloela Civic Centre, 96 Rainbow St
Blackwater State School, 43 Wey St
Bluff State School, 32 Main St
Bororen State School, 1 Kent St
Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Hwy
Boyne Tannum Community Centre, cnr Hayes Ave and Wyndham Ave
Ubobo State School, 16 Cedarvale Rd
Bullyard State School, 2358 Bucca Rd
Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd
Calliope State School, 14 Stirrat St
Capella State High School, 35-45 Gordon St
Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse, Harvey Rd, Clinton
St Peter's Church Hall, 50 J Hickey Ave, Clinton
Duaringa State School, 1 Charlotte St
Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd
Eidsvold Community Hall, 39 Moreton St
Denison State School, 16 Gray St
Emerald North State School, Campbell St
Emerald Shopfront, 59 Clermont St
Gayndah QCWA Hall, 5 Pineapple St
Gin Gin State School, 13 May St
Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland St
Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd
Gracemere Community Hall, 6-12 Barry St
Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd
Jambin State School, cnr Burnett Hwy and Jambin Three Ways, Rd
Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield St
Mondure Public Hall, 12 McConnell Way
Monto State High School, 1 Mouatt St
Moore Park Community Hall, Club Ave
Mount Larcom State School, Raglan St
Mount Morgan School of Arts, 33 Morgan St
Mount Perry Shire Hall, 66 Heusman St
Moura Tennis Club, 12 Nott St
Mulgildie State School, 2 Brigalow St
Mundubbera QCWA Hall, 79 Lyons St
Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd
Proston Town Hall, Rodney St
Ridgelands State School, 43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd
Rolleston State School, 16 Warrijo St
Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James St
Rubyvale Public Hall, 7 Burridge Rd
Sapphire Community Hall, Rethammel Rd
Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd
Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa St
Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd
Springsure State School, 55 Eclipse St
Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St
Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Dr
Taroom State School, 5 Taroom St
Telina Uniting Church Hall, 1 Uniting Place
Thangool State School, 58 Aerodrome Rd
Theodore RSL Hall, 30 The Boulevard
Tieri State School, Bottlebrush Lane
Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St
Chanel College, 11 Paterson St, West Gladstone
Gladstone West State School, cnr Boles St and Breslin St
Wondai Memorial Hall, cnr Scott St and MacKenzie St
Wowan State School, Don St
Yandaran State School, 12 School Lane
Yarwun State School, 35 Butler St