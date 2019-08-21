Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carinity
Carinity
Business

Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

by Glen Norris
21st Aug 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE collapse of Rockhampton-based builder JM Kelly Group last year hit the local economy hard with the loss of more than 200 jobs and creditors owed an estimated $50 million.

With a public examination by liquidator Derrick Vickers, of PwC, under way in the Federal Court, the focus is on whether creditors, many of them small subcontractors will see any of their money.

A list of creditors obtained from ASIC public records is included below. The amount claimed is included if known.

 

More Stories

Show More
business collapse creditors jm kelly money owed

Top Stories

    Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    premium_icon Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    News A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Bowls club exploring future options with long-term lease secured.

    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    premium_icon Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

    News Find out how you can buy a unique, sophisticated home.

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM