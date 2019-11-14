Menu
Full list of bushfire alerts and evacuations

14th Nov 2019 5:08 AM

MORE than 80 fires continue to burn throughout the state after four towns were evacuated on Wednesday, along with a luxury resort and shopping centre.

Noosa North Shore residents were forced to evacuate, along with those people living in Kilkivan near Gympie, Woodgate south of Bundaberg, and Pechey near Toowoomba.

There may be some temporary reprieve for firefighters today, however, as temperatures in parts of the state were predicted to last night drop by up to 10C.

But poor air conditions are expected to linger throughout the week and into the weekend as blazes continue to burn in coming days.

SCROLL DOWN FOR A ROLLING LIST OF AREAS UNDER THREAT

 

 

 

 

bushfire alerts and evacuations editors picks queensland

