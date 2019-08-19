Full list of Australian bravery decorations
The Governor-General has announced the following bravery awards:
BRAVERY MEDAL
(For acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances)
- Miss Elizabeth Ann ADAMS Palm Beach Qld 4221
- Mr Leon Corey BROUWER Singleton WA 6175
- Mr Craig Geoffrey COLEMAN St Lawrence Qld 4707
- Mr Lyle Ernest COLLINS Rochester Vic 3561
- Sergeant Paul Anthony COX Queensland Police Service
- Mr Jean-Luc GALLO NSW
- Mr Damond Warwick GRAY Mount Warren Park Qld 4207
- Mr Matthew Caine HASSEN Bulimba Qld 4171
- Mr Zen Sirius JOYCE Coledale NSW 2515
- Mr Alan Brian LAWRY Coolum Beach Qld 4573
- Mr Timothy Thomas LEEMING Coojar VIC 3315
- Miss Karina NUMAMURDIRDI Angurugu Community NT 0822
- The late Mr Robert Fawcett PICKERSGILL Formerly of Qld
- Mr Todd Jonathan ROBERTSON Barwon Heads Vic 3227
- Mr Jason Troy SHEPHERD Lower King WA 6330
- Mr Andrew Gordon STRUNK South Fremantle WA 6162
- Mr Axel Christian TRITTON Dean Park NSW 2761
--
COMMENDATION FOR BRAVE CONDUCT
(For acts of bravery considered worthy of recognition)
- Mr Christopher John WILLIAMS Mount Compass SA 5210
- Mr Roberto SEROLA Burleigh Heads Qld 4220
- Sergeant Matthew John O'BRIEN Queensland Police Service
- Mr Darryn Charles MARSHALL Nerang Qld 4211
- Mr David Colin McCARTNEY Ungarie NSW 2669
- Mr Marc Andrew JOHNSON Traralgon Vic 3844
- Mr Mitchell Ronald FING Raymond Terrace NSW 2324
- Mr Robert William DEVLIN Qld
- Warrant Officer Class Two James Hugh COTTLE Qld
- Miss Ella Layne ANDREWS WA
- Mr Lachlan James BULMAN Vic
- Mrs Vivienne Susanne COLEMAN St Lawrence Qld 4707
- Mr Craig John HOGARTH Caloundra Qld 4551
- The late Mr David KERR Formerly of NSW
- Mr Daniel Wayne McDONALD Marcoola Qld 4564
- Mr William Michael NASH Conder ACT 2906
- Mr Jared ROBINSON Hatherleigh SA 5280
- Mrs Kerry Lee SEYMOUR Qld
- Senior Constable Jay Stuart SHEPHERD Queensland Police Service
- Mr Mitchell Clarke WILLIAMS Mount Compass SA 5210
--
GROUP BRAVERY CITATION
(For a collective act of bravery, by a group of persons in extraordinary circumstances, that is considered worthy of recognition)
Awardees comprise former NSW Corrections Officers who assisted during a fire and inmate riot at a maximum security prison in Dutton Park, Queensland, on 2 December 1987.
- Mr Cyril Idres CAIRNS Arundel Qld 4214
- Mr John Francis COLLINS Beenleigh Qld 4207
- The Late Mr Geoffrey GRANT Formerly of Sunnybank Qld 4109
- Mr David JEFFERSON Parkinson Qld 4115
- Mr Michael James KINDNESS Boondall Qld 4034
- Mr Roy Stanley KOPLICK Eagleby Qld 4207
-
Awardees comprise three members and one former member of the Northern Territory Police Force who rescued a woman from a burning unit in Katherine, Northern Territory, on 25 May 2017.
- Mr Trent Mitchell DOLE NT
- Constable First Class Blake Peter GOODWORTH
- Constable Timothy Liam GOUVERNEUR
- Sergeant Benjamin Samuel WATSON
-
Awardees comprise members of the public who were involved in the rescue of a woman from a burning vehicle at Palm Beach, Queensland, on 29 May 2016.
- Miss Elizabeth Ann ADAMS Palm Beach Qld 4221
- Dr Ashok GANGASANDRA BASAVARAJ Clear Island Waters Qld 4226
- Mr Vishaak GANGASANDRA Clear Island Waters Qld 4226
- Mr Richard STAPLES Currumbin Waters Qld 4223
- Mr John Hendrikus VERBEEK Currumbin Qld 4223
-
Awardees comprise three members of the public who rescued people from a burning car at Orelia, Western Australia on 20 April 2018.
- Mr Robin John LEE Burswood WA 6100
- Mr Jake Wilson PUGH Orelia WA 6167
- Mr Ian Trevor URQUHART Orelia WA 6167
-
Awardees comprise members of the Queensland Police Service who were involved in removing a man from a burning vehicle at Mount Gravatt, Queensland on
25 February 2015.
- Sergeant Agnelle Amelia BAGETTI
- Senior Constable Jason Patrick BANKS
- Senior Constable Brendan Sean O'BRIEN
- Sergeant Matthew John O'BRIEN
- Senior Constable Jay Stuart SHEPHERD
- Senior Constable Ashley Karl THOMPSON
-
Awardees comprise members of the Queensland Police Service who were confronted by an armed man at Gracemere, Queensland on 22 December 2015.
- Constable Richard Louis ADDERLEY
- Senior Constable Dale Anthony COOK
-
Awardees comprise members of the Queensland State Emergency Service and one member of the public who rescued a family stranded in floodwaters following Cyclone Debbie, Queensland on 31 March 2017.
- Mrs Claire Louise BROWNING Tas
- Mr James FERGUSON Waterford Qld 4133
- Mr Samuel Liam FOURAS Luscombe Qld 4207
- Mr Christopher Edward HOLLOWAY Logan City Qld 4114
-
Awardees comprise members of the public who rescued several children from the ocean at Dolphin Point, NSW, on 17 January 2018.
- Mr Brent Jeffrey ELPHINSTON Engadine NSW 2233
- Mrs Nerida Lee LARTER NSW
- Mrs Kerrie Ann McCULLOCH Barden Ridge NSW 2234
- Mr Simon James OWEN Raby NSW 2566
- Mr Brett Colin WILLIAMS Robertson NSW 2577
-
Awardees comprise five men who, between 1940 and 1943, elected to remain on the island of Nauru to protect the indigenous population and uphold law and order despite the threat of invasion by Japanese forces.
- The late Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Royden CHALMERS CMG DSO
- The late Mr William Henry DOYLE
- The late Mr Frederick Francis HARMER
- The late Dr Bernard Haselden QUIN
- The late Mr Wilfred SHUGG.