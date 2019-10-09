Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed

Narangba Valley State High School students Chloe Gregory, Will Merriless and Ali Ayre are captains of the three AFL teams who have made the finals. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals starting on October 18 will be live streamed by The Courier-Mail and this website for the first time.

This is the October 18 field No. 1 preliminary final draw

ALL GAMES BEING LIVESTREAMED

Senior female (11.30am), Narangba Valley SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;

Junior male (1pm), Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;

Junior inclusion (2.45pm), Sunshine Coast Region v Ryan Catholic College;

Senior female (4.15pm), Miami SHS v The Cathedral College;

Senior male (5.45pm), Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v St Augustine's College.

Sunday fixtures will not be finalised until after the completion of the Friday preliminary finals - but the junior boys and senior girls and boys finals will all be livestreamed among the 5 live games that day.

This year a record 600 teams encompassing 11,844 students started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

SCHOOLS INVOLVED

Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);

Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);

Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);

Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);

Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);

Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin)

Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program)

Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).

Only games from field No. 1 will be livestreamed across both days of competition.