FULL LIST: Millions spent on Gladstone's ten projects for 2017

Artist impressions have been released of what the future Gladstone Hospital could look like with a $42m upgrade.

THE money for ten Gladstone projects is in the bank and ready to be spent after the Queensland Government announced its State Budget for this year.

Taking the lion's share of the budget was the Gladstone Ports Corporation, which received $49.7 million for ongoing works to upgrade RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

The first slice of funding for Gladstone Hospital's emergency department upgrade has been allocated, with $7.1 million to be spent this year on the $42 million project.

Here are the key projects funded for Gladstone in this year's budget:

$49.7 million out of $226 million total spend to upgrade the RG Tanna Coal Terminal at the Port of Gladstone

$7.1 million to commence the upgrade of the Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department

$5.6 million out of $33.4 million total spend to upgrade drainage and undertake preventative esplanade works at Fisherman's Landing

$4 million for a new Step Up Step Down facility to provide support assistance to people with mental health issues

$570 000 to install new offshore moorings within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park - Gladstone Marine area

$500 000 out of $11.7 million total spend to develop the next stage of the Clinton Industrial Estate to support the Gladstone SDA

$1.5 million upgrade to Toolooa State High School hall

$935,000 for Boyne Island State School hall

$6 million for Gladstone State High School new classrooms.

$16.8 million for Dawson Hwy bridges replacement