FULL LIST: Everywhere in Qld you can still book a Covid jab

Queensland has opened close to 50 Covid-19 vaccination hubs across the state as demand for the jab skyrockets.

As the rollout finally takes off, Queenslanders have noticed long virtual queues and crashes to the website.

Kerie Hull said that she had trouble accessing the QLD Government Covid-19 booking system this weekend.

"The hotline has a long queue and they are saying there big demand," she said.

"I just need to be patient I guess."

From Thursday to Friday, 64,000 under-50s signed up for the jab in just 48 hours.

Now, thousands more Queenslanders will have access to the bookings and hubs as the vaccination rollout continues.

FULL LIST OF VACCINATION LOCATIONS

Agnes Waters

71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water

Aged 50 years and over only

Monday 12pm - 4pm

Tuesday 7am - 4pm

Wednesday 8am - 12pm

Albert Waterways Community Centre

Hooker Bvd, Broadbeach Waters

Aged 50 years and over only

Monday - Wednesday 7am - 2.45pm

Thursday 9am - 4.45pm

Friday 7am - 2.45pm

Atherton Hospital

Atherton Hospital, 48 - 56 Jack St, Atherton

Aged 50 years and over only

Bailie Henderson Hospital

Cnr Hogg and Tor Sts, Toowoomba

Aged 50 years and over:

Monday - Friday 8.30am - 4pm

Aged under 50 years:

Monday - Friday 8.30am - 4pm

Saturday - Sunday 7am - 5pm

Barcaldine and Multipurpose Health Service

Barcaldine Shire Hall, 71 Ash St, Barcaldine

Aged under 50 years only

Blackall Hospital

Blackall Memorial Hall, Cnr Hawthorne and Rose Sts, Blackall

Aged under 50 years only

Brighton Health Campus

Brighton Health Campus, 449 Hornibrook Hwy, Brighton

Aged 50 years and over:

Monday - Friday 9am - 3pm

Aged under 50 years:

Saturday 8am - 4.30pm

Bundaberg TAFE

118 Walker St, Bundaberg West

Open to all ages

Monday - Tuesday 8am - 4.30pm

Wednesday 11am - 7.30pm

Thursday 8am - 4.30pm

Saturday 8am - 5pm

Caboolture Hospital

Caboolture Hospital, Education Centre Library, 97/120 McKean St, Caboolture

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 7.30am - 5pm

Cairns Hospital

Cairns Hospital, 165 - 171 Esplanade, Cairns North

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 8am - 8pm

Saturday - Sunday 8am - 4pm

Charleville Hospital

Hospital Staff Quarters, 72 King St, Charleville

Aged 50 years and over only

Cloncurry Community Health

72 Uhr St, Cloncurry

Aged under 50 years only

Monday 10am - 3pm

Gladstone Hospital

Gladstone Hospital Vaccination Centre, Specialist Outpatient Department, 1 Flinders St, West Gladstone

Aged under 50 years:

Monday - Thursday 8.30am - 4pm

Aged 50 years and over:

Friday 8.30am - 4pm

Gold Coast University Hospital

1 Hospital Bvd, Southport

Aged under 50 years only

Monday - Friday 7.30am - 9.10pm

Saturday - Sunday 8.30am - 3.30pm

Gunda-pa Wynnum Health Service

20 New Lindum Rd, Wynnum West

Aged 50 years and over only

Friday 8.30am - 3.30pm

Hervey Bay TAFE

47 - 95 Urraween Rd, Hervey Bay

Open to all ages

Monday - Thursday 8am - 4.30pm

Friday 12.30pm - 4.30pm

Saturday 8am - 5pm

Ipswich Hospital Cribb House

Chelmsford Ave, Ipswich

Aged under 50 years:

Monday - Friday 8am - 4pm

Saturday 8am - 5pm

Sunday 8am - 2pm

Aged 50 years and over:

Monday - Friday 8am - 4pm

Karumba Primary Health Centre

140 - 160 Walker St, Karumba

Aged 50 years and over only

Wednesday 8.30am - 12.30pm

Logan Entertainment Centre

170 Wembley Rd, Logan Central

Aged under 50 years only

Saturday - Sunday 9am - 4pm

Logan Hospital

Cnr Loganlea Rd & Armstrong Rd, Meadowbrook

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 8am - 4pm

Longreach Hospital

Longreach Civic Centre, 96 Eagle St, Longreach

Aged under 50 years only

Mackay City Central Queensland University Clinic

90-92 Sydney St, Mackay

Open to all ages

Monday 7am - 7pm

Tuesday - Friday 9.30am - 3pm

Saturday - Sunday 9am - 4pm

Mareeba Hospital

21 Lloyd St, Mareeba

Aged 50 years and over only

Maryborough City Hall

388 - 396 Kent St, Maryborough

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 8am - 4.30pm

Mater Hospital Brisbane Public

Raymond Tce, South Brisbane

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 7am - 4.30pm

Mount Isa Base Hospital

Hospital Staff Accom, 30 - 58 Camooweal St, Mount Isa

Open to all ages

Tuesday 9am - 3.30pm

Thursday 1pm - 8pm

Friday 9am - 3.30pm

Nambour General Hospital

Hospital Rd, Nambour

Open to all ages

Monday - Wednesday 7.30am - 4pm

Thursday 11.30am - 7.30pm

Friday 7.30am - 4pm

Princess Alexandra Hospital

Princess Alexandra Hospital, 199 Ipswich Rd, Woolloongabba

Aged under 50 years only

Monday - Friday 7.30am - 4pm

Saturday - Sunday 8am - 4.30pm

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital

Cnr Kessels Rd & Troughton Rd, Coopers Plains

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 8am - 2.30pm

Queensland Children's Hospital

501 Stanley St, South Brisbane

Aged 50 years and over:

Tuesday 7.30am - 12.15pm

Wednesday - Thursday 7.30am - 12pm

Aged under 50 years:

Monday 8am - 3.45pm

Tuesday 12pm - 3.15pm,

Wednesday - Thursday 12.30pm - 3.15pm

Friday 7am - 3.30pm

Saturday 8am - 3pm

Redcliffe Hospital

Redcliffe Hospital, Moreton Bay Integrated Care Centre (MBICC), Ground Floor, Anzac Ave, Redcliffe

Aged 50 years and over:

Monday 10am - 6pm

Tuesday 8.30am - 4.30pm

Wednesday 9am - 5pm

Thursday 10am - 6pm

Friday 8.30am - 4.30pm

Aged under 50 years:

Monday 10am - 6pm

Tuesday 8.30am - 4.30pm

Wednesday 9am - 5pm

Thursday 10am - 6pm

Friday 8.30am - 4.30pm

Saturday 8am - 2pm

Redland Hospital

Weippin St, Cleveland

Aged 50 years and over only

Wednesday 8am - 4pm

Rockhampton Hospital

Rockhampton Hospital Vaccination Centre, Learning & Development Centre, 2 Canning St, Rockhampton

Aged 50 years and over:

Friday 8.30am - 4pm

Aged under 50 years:

Monday - Thursday 8.30am - 4pm

Rocklea Showgrounds

Goburra St & Ipswich Road, Rocklea

Open to all ages

Tuesday - Thursday 10.30am - 5.30pm

Friday - Saturday 7.30am - 2.30pm

Roma Hospital

197 - 234 Mcdowall St, Roma

Open to all ages

Monday 9am - 11am

Tuesday - Wednesday 9am - 6pm

Thursday 7.30am - 6pm

Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Ground Floor, Butterfield St, Herston

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 7am - 5.30pm

Springfield Tower

145 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central

Aged under 50 years only

Monday - Sunday 9am - 5pm

St George Hospital

Victoria St, St George

Aged 50 years and over only

Sunshine Coast University Hospital

6 Doherty St, Birtinya

Aged 50 years and over:

Monday - Wednesday 7.30am - 4pm

Thursday 11.30am - 7.30pm

Aged under 50 years:

Monday - Wednesday 7.30am - 4pm

Thursday 11.30am - 7.30pm

Friday 7.30am - 4pm

Saturday 7.30am - 4pm

Surgical Treatment and Rehabilitation Service (STARS) Hospital

STARS, Vaccination Centre, Level 5, 296 Herston Rd, Herston

Aged under 50 years only

Monday - Friday 8.15am - 6.30pm

Saturday 8.15am - 4.30pm

The Prince Charles Hospital

The Prince Charles Hospital, Education Centre, 627 Rode Rd, Chermside

Open to all ages

Monday - Friday 9am - 4.30pm

Townsville University Hospital

100 Angus Smith Dr, Douglas

Aged under 50 years:

Monday 8.30am - 3.30pm

Tuesday - Thursday 8am - 7pm

Friday 8.30am - 3.30pm

Saturday - Sunday 8am - 7pm

Aged 50 years and over:

Monday 8.30am - 3.30pm

Tuesday - Thursday 8am - 7pm

Friday 8.30am - 3.30pm

Winton Hospital and Multipurpose Health Service

Winton Supper Room, 75 Vindex St, Winton

Aged under 50 years only

For more information on how to prepare for your vaccination appointment, visit the Queensland Health website.

Originally published as FULL LIST: Everywhere in Qld you can still book a Covid jab