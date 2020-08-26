FULL LIST: Every place visited by members of COVID cluster
Authorities investigating a coronavirus cluster centred on the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre at Wacol have released an updated list of places visited by potentially infectious people.
Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeannette Young yesterday urged people who had visited any of the places to "come forward and get tested if you've got any symptoms at all".
THE FULL LIST OF VENUES NAMED IN COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH ALERTS
August 9
IGA Express Forest Lake, 6.30am-6.40am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains, 11am-12:10pm
Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, 11am-12pm
August 10
Spotlight Browns Plains, 9:30am-9:45am
Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 10.00am-10.15am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:15am-11:25am
Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 11am-12:30pm
Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank, 5:30pm-5:40pm
Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, unknown-unknown
August 11
BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol, 6am-6:15am
Mt Gravatt East Swimming Pool, Wecker Rd (updated), Mt Gravatt East, 11.25am-12.05pm
Dami Japanese Restaurant, Mt Gravatt, 12pm-unknown
August 12
Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake 4pm-4.30pm
Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, 4:30pm-5pm
Thai Antique, Carina Heights, 6pm-6:15pm
Coles, Browns Plains, Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 7:15pm-unknown
August 13
Australian Nails, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am-12am
Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 11am-3pm
Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 12pm-unknown
Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, after 12pm-unknown
August 14
OfficeWorks, Browns Plains, 10am, 10:10am
Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, After 10am, before 11am
Ikea, Slacks Creek, 11am-2pm
Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, 11:15am-11:30am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 2:20pm-3:30pm
Bunnings, Browns Plains, 2:30pm, 3pm
Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 4pm-4.30pm
Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 4pm-4:30pm
August 15
Kmart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 9:30am-9:45am
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 10:25am-11:35am
August 16
Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, 10am-10:15am
Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 10:30am-11am
7-11 Service Station, Springfield, 12.10pm-12.15pm
Anytime Fitness, Village Square, Browns Plains, 1:20pm-2:30pm
Riverlink Shopping Centre, Ipswich, Morning-Morning
The Reject Shop, Ipswich, Morning-Morning
Jamaica Blue coffee shop, Ipswich, Morning-Morning
August 17
Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 11:00am-1pm
BUPA, Indooroopilly, 11:00am-1pm
Origin Kebabs, Indooroopilly, 11:00am-1pm
Calamvale Shopping Centre, Calamvale, 1.30pm-2pm
Greenbank Takeaway, Greenbank, 6:30pm-6:40pm
Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station, Bundamba, Afternoon-Afternoon
August 18
BCF, Greenslopes, 12:30pm, 1pm
Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes, Greenslopes, 1pm-Unknown
Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr), Crestmead, Afternoon-Afternoon
Uncle Bill's Takeaway, Brassall, 5:45pm-6:15pm
United Fuels, Springfield, 6.05pm-6.12pm
BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds), Wacol, Evening-Evening
August 19 -August 20
Ipswich Hospital ED, Ipswich, 11:00pm-6:19am
August 19
RND Fitness, Birkdale, 8am9:30am
Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza, Browns Plains, 9:30am-unknown
The Jam Pantry, Greenslopes, 10:30am-11:45am
OfficeworksIpswich, 11am-11.10am
Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 12.30pm-1pm
Sherwood Transport and Main Roads Customer Service Centre, Sherwood, 12.30pm-1pm
Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale, 1pm-3pm
Indooroopilly shopping Centre, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm
Myer, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm
David Jones, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm
Touch of Indian, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm
Sweets from Heaven, Indooroopilly, 1pm-4pm
Bras 'n' Things, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, 1pm-3pm
Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, 1pm-3pm
Myer, Westfield Carindale, Carindale, 1pm-3pm
Newsagent in Sherwood, Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, 1.10pm-1.20pm
Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, 5:30pm-5:40pm
Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place, Camp Hill, 5:30pm-5:40pm
7-11 Springfield, Springfield, 7.30pm-7.35pm
August 20
Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre, Marsden, 10am-10:15am
USQ Campus Cafe, Springfield, 12.05pm-12.13pm
Coles Forest Lake, Forest Lake, 3.15pm-4pm
August 21
Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre, Forest Lake, 10:30am-10:45am
The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 10.45am-11.15am
Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Forest Lake, 10.45am-11.15am
Orion Shopping Centre Springfield, Springfield, 4.15pm-5pm
