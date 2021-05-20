FULL LIST: Every elite SEQ school’s waiting list fee

Queensland private schools are jacking up fees for students to apply for their elite colleges, as parents drop hundreds of dollars in the hope of landing a coveted place.

But with enrolment demand so strong and waiting list lengths kept secret, many of these kids will never set foot on their campuses.

Brisbane Grammar School charges parents a non-refundable $500 fee just to apply, plus a whopping $2754 - up from $2650 in 2019 - non-refundable confirmation fee once a place is offered.

The school enrols about 100 Year 5 and 140 Year 7 students each year equating to about $120,000 in initial application fees alone, not including those unsuccessful in gaining a place.

BGS declined to comment on what proportion of students who apply each year are successful on gaining a place.

Neighbouring Brisbane Girls Grammar School charges $470 per application, with a school spokeswoman saying BGGS welcomed enrolment applications "at any time from birth".

The school also declined to say how many students were left on waiting lists each year.

But in contrast with many other private schools - who prioritise siblings, children of former students or academically gifted students - BGGS said their Year 7 places were offered "in strict date order of application".

Parents lodging applications at Churchie now face an increased cost of $450. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Parents of prospective students at Brisbane Boys' College can also expect to be charged $470 just to apply - $50 more than two years ago.

Anglican Church Grammar School have also upped their application fee costs from $425 to $450 with no guarantee of a place, while those wanting to pop their child on the list for Somerville House will have to fork out $350.

Finder personal finance expert and mother-of-two Kate Browne said many parents felt pressured to apply early, only to be left significantly out of pocket when the intended school no longer suited their child.

"There is definitely a lot of pressure for parents to enrol their children in private schools early - whether it's charging a fee to sit on a waiting list from the child's birth to many schools encouraging children to make the move to private schooling while they are still in primary school rather than high school," she said.

"Application fees are a big issue as many parents are under pressure to enrol their children as babies and often enrol their children in multiple private schools either to ensure they don't miss out or to provide options.

"These fees can be hefty and usually aren't refundable."

Ms Browne said parents should be careful about not extending themselves financially when it came to choosing a private school, with multiple sets of fees adding up to a considerable sum over a child's life.

"In Australia, private schooling is a popular choice for many parents despite sky-high fees however, there is no solid evidence that demonstrates that it provides a better education than the public system," she said.

Originally published as FULL LIST: Every elite southeast Qld school's waiting list fee