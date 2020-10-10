FULL LIST: CQ schools to benefit from $58m funding boost
A PRIMARY school in Rockhampton is set to reap the benefits of a $58 million state funding initiative should the Palaszczuk Government be re-elected this month.
The Hall State School at Wandal will be one of 33 local state schools, spanning from Gladstone to Gracemere, to be included in the huge funding boost.
Under the scheme, the school will receive a new multi-purpose hall to the cost of $5 million - making the institution one of the larger recipients.
A total of 44 projects will be undertaken under the $1 billion education policy, with around 3100 constructions jobs expected to come as a result.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed today's announcement, saying she was pleased to see more new dollars going towards education across her electorate.
"I'm particularly excited to see funding allocated for new facilities at Yeppoon State High, as well as additional infrastructure at Emu Park and Mount Archer State Schools."
Both schools will receive a respective $730,000 and $375,000 grants under the scheme.
She further reinforced how the development was not only beneficial for school communities, but also local tradies who would likely tender for the projects.
Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke agreed, adding The Hall State School was the big winner in the new funding announcement.
"To see $5 million locked in for a new multi-purpose hall at The Hall SS makes me incredibly happy," he said.
"I know the students and teachers there, as well as at the other schools that are getting upgrades, will be over the moon with these commitments."
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher also said millions of dollars would be invested to improve schools across Gladstone.
"I'm proud to see the Palaszczuk Government investing in projects such as new multi-purpose halls, new learning space and better disability access included in this list," Mr Butcher said.
SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS
Biloela State School - Upgrade junior playground $90,000
Blackwater State High School - Multiple Equitable Access Works $450,000
Bouldercombe State School - Playground shade project $100,000
Boyne Island State School - Refurbish junior amenities $500,000
Calliope State High School - New classrooms $13,800,000
Capella State School - Additional School Infrastructure $1,800,000
Capella State School - Provide equitable access to admin $45,000
Capella State School - Provide equitable access to core classrooms $26,500
Capella State School - Refurbish H block amenities $550,000
Clermont State High School - Enclose open verandas $85,000
Clinton State School - Refurbish amenities 2 $550,000
Crescent Lagoon State School - Install A Block lift $85,000
Crescent Lagoon State School - Provide equitable access to amenities and B Block $295,000
Dingo State School - Refurbish amenities $400,000
Duaringa State School - Install accessible amenities and change room $250,000
Emerald State High School - Install ramp to T Block $25,000
Emerald State School - Additional School Infrastructure $870,000
Emu Park State School - Provide equitable access to B Block and stage $375,000
Farnborough State School - Install a ceiling hoist $38,000
Farnborough State School - Provide equitable access to multi-purpose stage $24,000
Gladstone Central State School - New multi-purpose hall $5,750,000
Gladstone State High School - Provide equitable access to court and oval $250,000
Gracemere State School - Perimeter fence $400,000
Keppel Sands State School - Replace existing amenities and transpiration pit $500,000
Kin Kora State School - Provide equitable access to multi-purpose hall $940,000
Longreach State School - Replace existing amenities block $500,000
Mount Archer State School - Provide equitable access to classrooms $30,000
Mount Archer State School - School Security Fence $700,000
North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre - Provide equitable access $8,371
North Rockhampton State High School - Equitable access to multipurpose hall stage $25,000
Port Curtis Road State School - Replace septic system $250,000
Rockhampton State High School - School security fence $700,000
Rosella Park School - Additional school infrastructure $9,500,000
Taranganba State School - Provide equitable access to amenities $250,000
Taranganba State School - Refurbish P Block $650,000
The Hall State School - New multi-purpose hall $5,000,000
Tieri State School - Provide equitable access to amenities $10,500
Toolooa State High School - Extension to existing multi-purpose hall $3,200,000
Woorabinda State School - Provide equitable access to site $140,000
Westwood State School - Provide equitable access to amenities $250,000
Yeppoon State High School - Additional school infrastructure $8,310,000
Yeppoon State High School - Provide equitable access to core classrooms $65,000
Yeppoon State High School - Provide equitable access to oval $85,000
Yeppoon State School - Refurbish STEM space $850,000