FULL LIST: Council’s arts fund grant recipients named

NINE local arts projects have shared in over $75,000 in funding from round two of the Regional Arts Development Fund grants.

Gladstone region councillor and RADF chairman Glenn Churchill said Council recently accepted the recommendations of its committee and allocated a total of $75,665 in funding.

“Arts and cultural groups as well as individuals within our region can apply for funding for specific projects,” Councillor Churchill said.

“A committee of dedicated arts and community representatives assess these submissions using a locally determined policy.

“The innovative projects to receive funding will be undertaken in the Gladstone Region, providing professional development opportunities for local artists as well as access to enriching activities for the wider community.”

Successful Round Two 2019-20 recipients include:

Clifton Schulke , Container post-production sound training

, Container post-production sound training Boyne Tannum Arts Business Community Association , Tides of Change public artwork

, Tides of Change public artwork Crow Street Creative , Curtis Island Discs Podcasts, eight conversation podcasts with local

identities

William Debois , Sacrifice: attend PHOTO2021

, Sacrifice: attend PHOTO2021 Luke Wrathall , Our Voice in Colour, short film and portraits exhibition

, Our Voice in Colour, short film and portraits exhibition Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival , 2021 #Agnes Blues Fest Art Installation

, 2021 #Agnes Blues Fest Art Installation Creative Gladstone Region , Carnival of Arts, week-long 2021 community festival

, Carnival of Arts, week-long 2021 community festival QCWA Tannum Sands , Country Women meet Art: Artist in Residence

, Country Women meet Art: Artist in Residence Brittany-Elise Johansen , Community Video Clip.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the long standing RADF program would help to boost Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, supporting artists and arts workers with new employment opportunities through $4.2 million in funding for regional cultural projects.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing $2.08 million in RADF for 2020-21 and an additional $2.13 million will be contributed by 59 councils across Queensland,” Minister Enoch said.

“Each year RADF showcases the extraordinary innovation of the arts and cultural sector in regional communities, delivers rich arts experiences and provides important professional opportunities for artists and arts workers.”

For further information, visit www.gragm.qld.gov.au/radf

