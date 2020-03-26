FULL LIST: Campgrounds close ahead of Easter holidays

HOLIDAY camping plans have been thrown into turmoil after the State Government announced the closure of all campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state-managed recreation areas in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Closures came into effect yesterday, and included Gladstone Regional Council-owned or managed campgrounds and Boynedale Bush Camp.

Gladstone Area Water Board also closed the Lake Awoonga recreational facilities until further notice.

GAWB said it recognised the impact of the decision on the community but strongly believed it was an important proactive measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said closures were consistent with expert medical advice of the state’s chief health officer.

“As the Easter school break approaches, closure of the campgrounds will help protect the health and safety of campers, the wider community as well as Queensland Park and Wildlife Service rangers and staff,” Ms Enoch said.

“The Premier has been very clear that Queenslanders should cancel their Easter break plans and stay close to home.

“The nature of the shared facilities in campgrounds, like toilets and showers, is a significant concern in the current circumstances.”

Day-use areas, tracks and trails will remain open at this stage and social distancing rules will still apply.

People who have state-run camp sites booked will receive a full refund for unused camping permits.

CLOSED CAMPGROUNDS

Council-owned or managed

Boynedale Bush Camp, Lake Awoonga

1770 Camping Ground

Workman’s Beach Camp Grounds, Agnes Water

Lilley’s Beach, Boyne Island

Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Boynedale

Calliope River Picnic Area, River Ranch

The Oaks Camping Ground, Facing Island

South End Camping Ground, Curtis Island

Nearby national parks and state forests

Broadwater Conservation Park, Deepwater

Bulburin National Park, Dalga

Capricornia Cays National Park

Castle Tower National Park, Boynedale

Curtis Island National Park and Conservation Park

Deepwater National Park

Eurimbula National Park

Kalpower State Forest

Kroombit Tops National Park

Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park

Wild Cattle Island National Park

For more on the closed national park or state forest campgrounds, visit parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/