FULL LIST: Campgrounds close ahead of Easter holidays
HOLIDAY camping plans have been thrown into turmoil after the State Government announced the closure of all campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state-managed recreation areas in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Closures came into effect yesterday, and included Gladstone Regional Council-owned or managed campgrounds and Boynedale Bush Camp.
Gladstone Area Water Board also closed the Lake Awoonga recreational facilities until further notice.
GAWB said it recognised the impact of the decision on the community but strongly believed it was an important proactive measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said closures were consistent with expert medical advice of the state’s chief health officer.
“As the Easter school break approaches, closure of the campgrounds will help protect the health and safety of campers, the wider community as well as Queensland Park and Wildlife Service rangers and staff,” Ms Enoch said.
“The Premier has been very clear that Queenslanders should cancel their Easter break plans and stay close to home.
“The nature of the shared facilities in campgrounds, like toilets and showers, is a significant concern in the current circumstances.”
Day-use areas, tracks and trails will remain open at this stage and social distancing rules will still apply.
People who have state-run camp sites booked will receive a full refund for unused camping permits.
CLOSED CAMPGROUNDS
Council-owned or managed
Boynedale Bush Camp, Lake Awoonga
1770 Camping Ground
Workman’s Beach Camp Grounds, Agnes Water
Lilley’s Beach, Boyne Island
Futter Creek Camping Reserve, Boynedale
Calliope River Picnic Area, River Ranch
The Oaks Camping Ground, Facing Island
South End Camping Ground, Curtis Island
Nearby national parks and state forests
Broadwater Conservation Park, Deepwater
Bulburin National Park, Dalga
Capricornia Cays National Park
Castle Tower National Park, Boynedale
Curtis Island National Park and Conservation Park
Deepwater National Park
Eurimbula National Park
Kalpower State Forest
Kroombit Tops National Park
Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park
Wild Cattle Island National Park
For more on the closed national park or state forest campgrounds, visit parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/