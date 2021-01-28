Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – President Shari Hancox (left) with other members of the Biloela Netball Association with Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier.
Rural

FULL LIST: Banana Shire Australia Day award winners named

Jacobbe McBride
28th Jan 2021 2:52 PM
The Banana Shire Council kept with tradition on January 26 by hosting an Australia Day Awards ceremony in Biloela.

In a brief statement BSC Mayor Neville Ferrier thanked the organising committee volunteers, sponsors, community groups and all who contributed and made the day a success.

“Six residents of our Shire proudly became Australian Citizens and winners of the Banana

Shire Australia Day Awards were announced,” Mr Ferrier said.

Citizen of the Year: Francis Moretti

Young Citizen of the Year: Brooke Hay

Volunteer of the Year: Loraine Hellyer

Cultural Award: Ashley Cook

Junior Cultural Award: Lilly Smith

Senior Sportsperson: Mel Collins

Sports Coach, Official and/or Administrator: Paul Fowkes

Community Group or Team: Biloela Netball Association Committee

Community Event of the Year: 2020 Brigalow Arts Festival

Gladstone Observer

