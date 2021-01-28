FULL LIST: Banana Shire Australia Day award winners named
The Banana Shire Council kept with tradition on January 26 by hosting an Australia Day Awards ceremony in Biloela.
In a brief statement BSC Mayor Neville Ferrier thanked the organising committee volunteers, sponsors, community groups and all who contributed and made the day a success.
“Six residents of our Shire proudly became Australian Citizens and winners of the Banana
Shire Australia Day Awards were announced,” Mr Ferrier said.
Citizen of the Year: Francis Moretti
Young Citizen of the Year: Brooke Hay
Volunteer of the Year: Loraine Hellyer
Cultural Award: Ashley Cook
Junior Cultural Award: Lilly Smith
Senior Sportsperson: Mel Collins
Sports Coach, Official and/or Administrator: Paul Fowkes
Community Group or Team: Biloela Netball Association Committee
Community Event of the Year: 2020 Brigalow Arts Festival