Full house expected for first XFC fight night in Gladstone

MMA: It'll be a fight night for the ages at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on June 14.

Fighters from across Australia and the globe will converge in the Harbour City for the first Xtreme Fighting Championships show for this year.

The main featherweight bout will be between BEAST Martial Arts fighter Kairin Moses and Michael Tobin.

On XFC's Facebook page, Moses said his opponent would be desperate to get him on the ground.

"It will be like Holly Holm or Amanda Nunes destroying Ronda Rousey on the feet.

"I'm gonna show (Tobin) there's levels to striking and knock him out.”

Regional manager Jason Hoad said the event next month would be big.

"(This event) is already lined up to be a lot bigger than last year's,” Hoad said.

There will be 18 fights on the card for the night with 12 being mixed martial arts events.

The co-main event will see Brandt Coggil verse James Vake in a welterweight bout.

Ryan Robertson and Stewart Nicoll will battle it out for the professional flyweight championship and Coopar Royal and Cameron Mitchell for the amateur bantamweight title. There will also be one Muay Thai title fight, two kickboxing fights and three XFC regional catchwrestling fights.

Hoad said the popularity of mixed martial arts fighting had increased in the Gladstone Region.

"It has been exponential,” he said.

"The more I have been taking my fighters on tour - in places like Brisbane, Sydney and Perth - it helped build the exposure of the sport.”

Kids and teenagers have also been inspired by the success of Gladstone's fighters.

"MMA has a proper sport following (now) and it has helped kids look at it as a full sport,” Hoad said.

BEAST has up to 40 children training to be MMA fighters.

To book tickets visit

xfc-regional.ticketleap.com online.