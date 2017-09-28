FULL GUIDE: Need to know about the rodeo

FAST LEARNER: Tamara Purcell only started riding horses six years ago and was a winner in 2016

FAST LEARNER: Tamara Purcell only started riding horses six years ago and was a winner in 2016 Mike Richards GLA

IT'S the time of year that gets our region's residents ready and rowdy for the Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster.

The association celebrates over 30-years with the event at Calliope Rodeo Ground from September 29.

The event starts on Friday, with poddy rides for children under 14 years of age.

The entry fee also includes day membership - kids under 12 free entry, high school students $10, pensioners $10 and adults $20. Or, grab a family pass (two adults and two children) for $50.

Prizes are up for grabs on Friday.

From 5pm, there will be barrels and rough stock poddy, steer and bull rides.

On Saturday, festivities continue at 1pm with a barrel race for Gladstone region residents, followed by the open, junior and peewee barrel races.

More bull rides, saddle and bareback rides will make up the entertainment.

There's up to $20,000 combined in prize money to be won.

Judging of the Ute Muster Categories starts at 2.30pm Saturday.

Get your nominations in that morning.

Categories include:

Best BNS Ute.

Best Chicks.

Best Street.

Best Feral.

Best 4x4.

Best Town 'N' Country.

Best Work Ute.

Loudest Exhaust.

Biggest Bullbar.

Most Lights.

On Sunday September 1 - the first ABBI Futurity Bulls and Kids Fun Day is from 9.30am.

Yearling, Futurity, Derby followed by ladies. What a great way to spend the long weekend.

For more information on the Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster, head to the Facebook page at facebook.com/ CalliopeRodeo.