FULL GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the Harbour Festival

There were big crowds at last year's Gladstone Harbour Festival and it's expected to be big again this year.

WITH thousands of people expected at this year's Gladstone Harbour Festival there are plenty of small things you need to know.

Parking: Gladstone Festivals and Events event co-ordinator Abi Galbraith said there was parking throughout the Gladstone Marina at CQUniversity and further down.

"That's operated by the SES and they just charge a gold coin donation," she said.

"Also over next to the fish market there's parking available and that's the same thing."

"Obviously there's places within town that are close by, so if people want to park there they can always walk over the bridge."

There is no shuttle bus available.

Drop off zone: Ms Galbraith said parking was limited at the marina, so she suggested carpooling.

"We do have a drop off zone that is quite well signed as you come over the marina," she said.

WHAT'S ON AT THE GLADSTONE HARBOUR FESTIVAL | Highlights

Wednesday April 12

GPC's Marina Main Stage:

6:30pm Official Opening of the 55th Annual Gladstone Harbour Festival

From 7:15pm Talent Quest

Thursday April 13

Around the Festival:

5:30pm - 7:30pm The Capricornian's Free Face Painting

GPC's Marina Main Stage:

From 6pm: GPC's Family Fun Night

7:50pm (approx) GPC's Spectacular Fireworks Display

Friday April 14

Around the Festival:

7am 41st Annual Gladstone harbour Festival Fun Run

GECC'S Food Court:

From 10am Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race livestream

GPC's Marina Main Stage:

From 7pm Festival's Fantastic Friday Night, featuring Viva Coldplay and The U2 Show - Achtung Baby!

Saturday April 15

Around the Festival:

2pm Stockland Gladstone's Teddy Bears Picnic

GPC's Marina Main Stage

From 6:45pm Gladstone Regional Council's Sensational Saturday Night

Sunday April 16

GPC's Marina Main Stage:

From 7pm QGC's Festival Finale

Closures: Bishops Drive - full road closure on Thursday from 6.50-8.30pm, Friday 8-9.40pm and Saturday 7.55-9.30pm for the fireworks.

Interruptions on Flinders Parade, Lord St, Matthew Flinders (Marina) Bridge and Bryan Jordan Drive from 6.30-8.30am on Friday because of the fun run. The bridge will be closed.

Goondoon St, Lord St, Yarroon St, Central Lane and Bryan Jordan Drive are closed on Sunday from 4-8pm for the street parade.

The Matthew Flinders (Marina) Bridge will be closed to tall marine vessel passage for specific periods of time to accommodate festival events.

The bascule bridge, spanning Gladstone's Auckland Creek Inlet, will remain in a fixed horizontal position and closed to tall marine vessels during the Festival Mardi Gras and official opening today, from 6-8pm. It will also be closed to tall marine vessels on Friday from 7-11.30am for the Gladstone Harbour Festival Fun Run and the Great Raft Regatta and on Sunday from 5.30-7.30pm while the Twilight Street Parade is in progress. The bridge will be accessible for tall marine vessels via the usual processes at all other times during the festival.

Cost: It costs nothing to get into the festival.

The entertainment is free. Rides cost on average $8 and food costs too.

The festival is an alcohol free event.

Volunteers: More volunteers are needed to help out at the festival.

Fish & Chips - cooking and serving

Shift times: 4.30-7pm, 7pm-9.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday

8.30-11am, 11am-1pm, 1- 3pm, 4.30-7pm, 7- 9.30pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Hamburgers - cooking, assembling and serving

Shift times: 4.30-7pm, 7-9.30pm, Wednesday

8.30-11am, 11am-1pm, 1-3pm, 4.30-7pm, 7 - 9.30pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Raffle Ticket sellers

Shift times: 6-9pm, Thursday

1- 4pm, 4 - 6pm, 6- 9pm, Friday and Saturday

If you can help out phone 4972 5111 or email info@gladstonefestival.com with your availability.