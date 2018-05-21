Full Captain Cook 1770 festival program sure to entertain

PACKED FESTIVAL: An indigenous dancer teaches festival attendees on the last day of last year's Captain Cook 1770 Festival.

PACKED FESTIVAL: An indigenous dancer teaches festival attendees on the last day of last year's Captain Cook 1770 Festival. Andrew Thorpe

THE 26th annual Captain Cook 1770 Festival is all about Experiences in Paradise and runs over three days next weekend.

What festival would be complete without a fantastic music/entertainment scene?

The Captain Cook 1770 Festival is proud to host a range of talented, local and neighbouring musicians and entertainers.

Kicking off the start to the Festival on Friday will be a live re-enactment of Lt James Cook's landing in 1770.

The performance starts at 5pm with food and drinks on sale.

Saturday's line up includes acrobatics and circus skills from the Meraki Circus, pop reggae from Mufassa and the Pride, blues, tribal, rock and jazz from Two Trees and many more.

At 7pm there's a fireworks spectacular.

Sunday brings another line up to finish an unforgettable weekend, including AWSUM Ukulele, Beautifully Broken, Buck Donald and the Agnes Water All-Stars.

For more information about all aspects of the festival, head to www.visitagnes1770.com.au/captain-cook-1770-festival

FAMILY FUN: Dasha Ryan enjoying herself at last year's Captain Cook 1770 Festival. Andrew Thorpe