BREAKING: Truck crash on Bruce Hwy spills 500L of diesel

FUEL SPILL: This truck left the road shortly after midnight last night.

8.15am: Road tech crews are working to free the guard rail from where it is wedged underneath the truck before the Bruce Hwy can be fully reopened.

"We don't want to puncture the fuel tanks and spill more fuel while we're getting that out," Sen Const Kyle Ostapovitch said.

"(Officers on the scene) still have to do more to get that guard rail out."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene earlier this morning and conducted a primary inspection of the vehicle, before beginning fuel absorption on the road around 4.20am.

They have since left the scene.

7.50am: Mount Larcom Police have confirmed the truck that crashed around midnight last night was not a fuel tanker involved in a rollover as per earlier reports.

Senior Constable Kyle Ostapovitch said a truck (pictured above) had left the road and gone through a barrier guard late last night.

The truck is still at the scene as emergency services work to reopen the road.

Sen Const Ostapovitch said commuters could be able to get through earlier than was originally thought.

"We're hoping to have the road open in about two hours' time if there are no further complications," he said.

Bruce hwy closed N of Calliope after B double came off the road. Oil on road. Diversion in place @7NewsCQ pic.twitter.com/M9qYOfD6Ss — stuart carnegie (@stucar70) May 29, 2017

7.26am: Gladstone Police have confirmed the truck involved in a crash north of Calliope last night may not have been a fuel tanker as earlier reported after pictures from the scene were posted on social media.

Updates to follow.

6.35am: THE BRUCE Hwy is closed in both directions north of Calliope after a truck crash* spilled 500 litres of diesel fuel across the road last night.

The rollover happened at West Stowe just north of Calliope River Rd and north of the historical village.

The truck's driver escaped uninjured.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight and have closed the road while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services deal with the fuel spill.

Gladstone Regional Council has been notified of the environmental hazard.

SES officers are also on the scene conducting traffic control.

Sergeant Matt Udovicich of the Gladstone Police Station said the cause of the accident was currently unknown.

"That will be part of the investigation," he said.

He said officers on the scene estimated the highway would be reopened around midday.

Traffic is currently being diverted via Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd and Calliope River Rd.

Mount Larcom Police said workers for East End Mine travelling south from Mt Larcom can still get through if they speak to traffic control officers at the detour.

Updates to follow.

*This update has been edited for accuracy. It originally stated a fuel tanker had rolled over.