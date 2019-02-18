Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tanker carrying fuel to flood affected areas in western Queensland has exploded near Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
A tanker carrying fuel to flood affected areas in western Queensland has exploded near Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
News

Fuel tanker explodes, melts into road

by Elise Williams
18th Feb 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TANKER carrying fuel to flood-affected parts of northwest Queensland has exploded on the Landsborough Highway, west of Barcaldine.

The truck was carrying two different chemicals when a possible tyre blowout caused the explosion about 5.30am.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

 

Crews inspect the tanker, which has melted into the Landsborough Highway. Picture: Supplied
Crews inspect the tanker, which has melted into the Landsborough Highway. Picture: Supplied

 

The driver of the vehicle escaped uninjured in what Inspector Julia Cook described as a "extreme force of heat."

The clean-up is expected to be a lengthy process, with parts of the truck sticking to the road as it fused to the bitumen.

"There's quite a bit of clean up to do," Inspector Cook said.

"The truck actually melted into the road the fire was that intense."

Inspector Cook said the tanker may have been carrying fuel to flood-affected areas.

"The highway out here is the usual route for these types of motor vehicles," Inspector Cook said.

"It may have been on it's usual route or could have been travelling to the flood areas."

More Stories

Show More
explosion fuel tanker lansborough highway

Top Stories

    Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    premium_icon Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    News A WOMAN has been jailed for supplying drugs to the Gladstone community after she was found with 500 grams of cannabis and thousands in cash.

    GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

    premium_icon GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

    Offbeat More than 300 proud cat owners submitted photos to The Observer.

    • 18th Feb 2019 10:12 AM
    Fire devastation causes community to plan

    premium_icon Fire devastation causes community to plan

    News A fast-moving bushfire swept through the district

    Brian's water distribution plan is no pipe dream

    premium_icon Brian's water distribution plan is no pipe dream

    News 'The Romans did it and they didn't have computers.'