FUEL PRICES: Where to find the cheapest petrol this Easter

'Some retailers are charging 137.8cpl while the more expensive end of the market is charging 145.9cpl' Lee Constable

DRIVERS can still find cheaper fuel this Easter long weekend despite a worldwide increase in the price of oil.

The current average price of unleaded fuel in Gladstone is 139.9 cents a litre.

RACQ head of public policy Rebecca Michael said several factors were to blame for the price rise.

"The oil price has been steadily increasing for all of 2019 due to international factors which include the OPEC production cut, US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and conflict in Libya,” she said.

Ms Michael added retailers in the Gladstone region had increased their prices in response, however prices were fair and drivers could still find bargains.

"Some retailers are charging 137.8cpl while the more expensive end of the market is charging 145.9cpl,” she said.

"This is why it is so important to be savvy about where you buy, and support the service stations offering the best deals.”

Holiday drivers are urged to use apps and websites to locate the cheapest fuel in the area.

"Also think about where you're heading and find out if there's cheaper fuel at your destination or along the way and plan to fill up accordingly,” Ms Michael said.

As of Sunday, the cheapest fuel in within the Gladstone CBD was at Puma Gladstone Depot on Hanson Road, - at 137.9 cents per litre, according to the RACQ website.

Metro Petroleum Gladstone and Caltex also offered unleaded at 137.9 cents per litre, while United South Gladstone was 138.5 p/l.

At Boyne-Tannum, Caltex on Malpas St offered unleaded for 145.9 cents per litre.

The prices are a stark difference from Rockhampton, where the current average price there is 149 cents a litre.

As of Sunday, the cheapest petrol was the Lakes Creek Servo, Choice Wandal and Choice Red Bull - which all offered unleaded at 139.9 cents per litre.

The most expensive was at Smithys Driveway Service in North Rockhampton - at 157.9 cents a litre.

ROCKY vs GLADSTONE - TOP 10 CHEAPEST UNLEADED 91

Gladstone Rockhampton Puma Gladstone Depot - 137.9 cpl Lakes Creek Servo - 139.9 cpl Metro Petroleum Gladstone - 137.9 cpl Choice Wandal - 139.9 cpl Caltex Chapple St - 137.9 cpl Choice Red Bull - 139.9 cpl United South Gladstone - 138.5 cpl Puma Rockhampton Depot - 143.9 cpl Puma Kin Kora - 139.7 cpl Caltex Rockhampton North Depot Front - 143.9 cpl Puma Gladstone City - 139.7 cpl United South Rockhampton - 144.9 cpl Caltex Woolworths Gladstone - 139.9 cpl BP South Rockhampton - 146.9 cpl Caltex Woolworths Kirkwood - 139.9 cpl BP Bridge Street - 147.9 cpl Caltex South Gladstone - 139.9 cpl Puma George St - 149.7 cpl Caltex Blaine Drive Gladstone - 139.9 cpl Puma Berserker - 149.7 cpl

Source: RACQ Fair Fuel Price Website