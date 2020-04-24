Fuel prices: Huge discrepancy in neighbouring towns

There is a difference of almost 40 cents per litre in the price of fuel between regional centres located 120 kilometres from each other.

Biloela consumers are now paying an average of 126 cents per litre, giving retailers a margin of about 40 cpl, according to figures from the State Government.

In comparison, Gladstone consumers are paying an average of 88 cents, giving retailers a margin of about 4 cpl.

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham has written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission seeking action as prices in regional Queensland communities such as Biloela remain high despite unprecedented low oil prices.

"Retailers in some markets like Biloela are charging significantly higher prices than in other places," he said.

"Clearly, not all retailers are passing on the significantly lower costs of the unprecedented fall in wholesale fuel prices."

Dr Lynham is encouraging motorists in Bilo to raise the issue with Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd to give the ACCC more powers.

He said drivers should check prices on apps and websites and spend their money with servos doing the right thing.

"Queenslanders can now access the latest prices at all servos, thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's two-year fuel price trial," he said.

"This is making it glaringly obvious to drivers that higher prices compared to the rest of the state are being charged in places like Biloela, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton."