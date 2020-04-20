Menu
Generic petrol pump station photo.
News

Fuel prices fall below 90 cents

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Apr 2020 4:10 PM
UNLEADED petrol prices have dropped below 90 cents at some service stations around the region.

To help you find the best bang for your buck, The Observer has compiled a list of the cheapest fuel in Gladstone and Boyne Tannum.

Gladstone

The RACQ Fair Fuel Price finder said a fair price for unleaded today was 96.2 cents.

For fuel under 90 cents, head to Metro Petroleum (89.7 cents), United South Gladstone (89.9 cents) or Freedom Fuels (89.9 cents).

Diesel is slightly higher, with Metro Petroleum and Freedom Fuels the cheapest on 103.9 cents.

Boyne Tannum

BP Boyne Island and Caltex Boyne Island both have the lowest price for unleaded at 95.9 cents.

Coles Express Tannum Sands is 109.9 for unleaded.

If you’re looking for diesel, BP Boyne Island is cheapest at 110.9 cents.

gladstone fuel prices racq fair fuel price
Gladstone Observer

