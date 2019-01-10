Find out how much extra Gladstone drivers paid for fuel

RACQ said the region was slugged 19c extra compared to 2017.

GLADSTONE drivers have been slugged 19 cents per litre more for fuel than in 2017, according to a new RACQ report.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said of the 30 regional Queensland areas monitored by the Club, 25 set new record high prices for unleaded.

"In addition to our major centres like Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone, inland hubs including Biloela, Blackwater, Bowen, Emerald and Yeppoon also hit the mid-dollar-sixties in October," Ms Ross said.

"Thankfully, since the October highs, we've seen global prices fall by more than 30 percent, which has brought some hip pocket relief at the bowser."

In Gladstone, prices for unleaded reached as high as $1.61 per litre at that time period.

Ms Ross said with the state government's fuel price reporting trial in effect, the Club hoped to see a more competitive market this year.